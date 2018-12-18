New York baby named after highway where she was born in a car

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, December 18, 2018

NEW YORK, United States (AP) â It was my way and the highway for a newborn New Yorker, who's now named after the expressway where she was born in her parents' minivan as they raced to a hospital.Alie Albarracin arrived around 3:00 am Wednesday as parents Maria and Ivan Albarracin headed...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
3 newborn babies, 2 adults stabbed at neighbourhood nursery

Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge's due date, possible names and all the latest news

Five born in San Fernando

PM Skerrit releases photos of daughter

Man indicted in vehicular death of Guyanese girl

Baby Isis first for 2013 at Mt Hope hospital

New-born dies at Linden Hospital Complex



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Mawga Don pleased with career

George Nooks gives back

Live Yard on a high note

Top DJs for Strictly 2K

Yesterday was pure excitement

Black Stallion powers concert

'Teach the youths'

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, December 29, 2018

Smith to sprinkle stardust on spectacle

Kempe in hunt for honours

Ingham Iconic race was a learning curve

Simons relishing taste of international action

Underdog tag suits Parish, says coach Hill

PHC eye record twelfth title

POLITICS more
'Eventful year' for Caricom, says Holness

Expect traffic changes as new phase of roadwork begins

PNCR flip-flops on willingness to head to polls within three months

Mayors & Deputy Mayors encouraged to work with Central Govt

Proof of bribery for no-confidence vote could have serious implications – PM Nagamootoo

Immaturity of some politicians

It is senseless to delay the inevitable

BUSINESS more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting December 29

Live Yard on a high note

You do not have to live by these money myths

Is now a good time to invest in stocks?

Market forecasting an exercise in futility

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 28 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 28 2018

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Egyptian authorities kill 40 'terrorists' in Giza after tour bus bombing 

Man critical after St Davids shooting

Car thief in Norway gets trapped and calls police to get out

Gatwick drone sightings may have been of police equipment, chief constable admits

Family threatens to hold black march

Police Confirm Man Shot Outside St. David’s CC

US murder suspect, Troy Thomas, challenges “illegal” confinement

RELATED STORIES
3 newborn babies, 2 adults stabbed at neighbourhood nursery

Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge's due date, possible names and all the latest news

Five born in San Fernando

PM Skerrit releases photos of daughter

Man indicted in vehicular death of Guyanese girl

Baby Isis first for 2013 at Mt Hope hospital

New-born dies at Linden Hospital Complex

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...