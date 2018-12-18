Save Guyana Now

Kaieteur News - Saturday, December 18, 2018

Â  Dear Editor, The 65 members of the Parliament of Guyana, following all correct protocols and procedures, debated a NO CONFIDENCE MOTION submitted by the opposition; and when the vote was taken, 33 members voted YES to the motion and 32 voted NO. The Speaker of Parliament confirmed and...read more

