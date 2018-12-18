Death at sea - Two dead, 11 hurt after boat overturns

Jamaica Star - Friday, December 18, 2018

Two women have been confirmed dead after the boat in which they were travelling capsized off the coast of Port Royal in Kingston yesterday.Eleven other persons were rescued and taken to the Kingston Public Hospital for treatment.They were rescued by...read more

