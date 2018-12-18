Royal Mail accused of disrespect by mixing up D-Day beaches with Indonesia in stamp blunder

Telegraph UK - Friday, December 18, 2018

The D-Day landings occurred almost a month later - and thousands of miles away - on the coast of northern France, in what was to be the start of the final allied effort from the West against Nazi-occupied Europe. British Commandos of 1st Special Service Brigade landing from an LCI(S) (Landing...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Calls for Royal Mail to rethink design of religious stamps as sales slump 

Fear, rage, insanity and chaos

D-Day veteran, 94, has home ransacked by thieves as he returned to Normandy

D-Day concert on Sword Beach relocated after veterans express outrage

D-Day veteran, 96, left for dead by bogus builder blames himself as he says 'I was just too old'

Man arrested after 96-year-old D-Day veteran seriously injured in claw hammer attack at his home

D-Day veteran Farmer dies at 88



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
After 12: PwC at play... Hawaiian style

Naomi Cowan making strides

Bling Ras carving a niche

Howard beats down stereotypes

Aloha time on Billboard chart

Kabaka set for Police Officers' Club

Third World is committed

SPORTS more
Celebrating Boxing Day at Wealth500

Of domino and cricket…not out!

Jaguar’s played consistent cricket in 2018 Win 4th consecutive FC title as 4 Guyanese play Test Cricket

Matarkai SC Annual floodlights football commences

GFF/Stag Super 16 Semis on today at Buxton Ground Western Tigers, Buxton, Den Amstel, Fruta Conquerors to collide

Review of CGI’s Male domestic cricket in 2018 Franchise league integral to Jaguars success

Boxing night argument ends in Boxing Day chopping death

POLITICS more
Angelina Jolie hints at move into politics and possible run for US president

A miracle

Back to the future

Boy calls cops after getting Christmas gift he didn't like

Bangladesh slows internet ahead of election

Review of CGI’s Male domestic cricket in 2018 Franchise league integral to Jaguars success

Jagdeo calls on GECOM to take UNDP’s assistance for elections

BUSINESS more
Carey Olsen On Economic Substance Act

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 27 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 27 2018

Dominica leads economic growth for the CARIBBEAN

The choices we make

Supreme Ventures broadcasts Caymanas races to Guyana

NCBJ offloads JMMB shares

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Retired cop warned to obey bail conditions

Thieves go on a rampage against businesses and homes

Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling may kill industry

A miracle

Gunmen burn police station demanding release of suspected gangsters

Boy calls cops after getting Christmas gift he didn't like

Escapee gets a further six months in prison

RELATED STORIES
Calls for Royal Mail to rethink design of religious stamps as sales slump 

Fear, rage, insanity and chaos

D-Day veteran, 94, has home ransacked by thieves as he returned to Normandy

D-Day concert on Sword Beach relocated after veterans express outrage

D-Day veteran, 96, left for dead by bogus builder blames himself as he says 'I was just too old'

Man arrested after 96-year-old D-Day veteran seriously injured in claw hammer attack at his home

D-Day veteran Farmer dies at 88

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Western Union Provider: SERVICES WE RENDERED WU.TRANSFERBUG@GMAIL.COM specializes on services like; Western Union and Money Gram Transfer, Bank Transfer And Bank Logins, PayPal Transfer And PayPal Logins. WESTERN...

Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...