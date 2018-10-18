Ethiopia appoints career diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde as Africa's only female president

Telegraph UK - Thursday, October 18, 2018

Ethiopia appoints career diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde as Africa's only female president elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Ethiopia appoints career diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde as Africa's only female president Save Sahle-Work Zewde walks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Ethiopian PM hands half of cabinet to women, including defence job

Ethiopian PM hands half of cabinet to women, including defence job

Ethiopia and Eritrea reopen border after 20 years as part of extraordinary rapprochement

Eritrean leader arrives in Ethiopia for first time in two decades as uncertain peace deal advances

Ethiopia and Eritrea declare end of decades-long war

Leaders of longtime rivals Ethiopia and Eritrea meet for the first time in nearly two decades amid thaw

One dead, scores injured in grenade blast at Ethiopia PM's rally



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ian Davidson Receives Festival Award Of Merit

Ian Davidson Receives Festival Award Of Merit

Hannibals Bermuda adventure

Strong showing at Canadian tournament for Saltus

Bermudian competes at Baltimore festival

From rebel to convict to author

Tennshann Invasion Band looks to the future

SPORTS more
BFA Announces Partnership With UK-Based FBT

BFA Announces Partnership With UK-Based FBT

WindReach Appoint Adaptive Sports Coordinator

Results: Second Spring Senior Bowling League

Jonte Smith Scores In Victory Over Whitehawk

Bermuda 3s Team Golf Championship Day #3

Sport Scoreboard, October 25, 2018

POLITICS more
De Niro, Biden latest suspected bomb targets as Trump slams media

PM urges Grenadians to vote in referendum on CCJ

Warning over ageing population repeated

Bermudian competes at Baltimore festival

Woman in handcuffs steals police car in front of three cops

PM Browne unbothered by Canada’s visa restriction

EDITORIAL: Ships are ships, right?

BUSINESS more
Public put on stolen iPhone alert by Digicel

Public put on stolen iPhone alert by Digicel

Digicel donate goodies to clubs

The value of an Enduring Power of Attorney

Essential oil business grows to meet demand

Butterfield Banks market value slashed

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 24 2018

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Police stabbing an attempted robbery

Public put on stolen iPhone alert by Digicel

Sports leaders have role in beating violence

MOCA yet to prove claim of rampant corruption at FLA

Criminal Records Office Moving To New Location

De Niro, Biden latest suspected bomb targets as Trump slams media

WindReach Appoint Adaptive Sports Coordinator

RELATED STORIES
Ethiopian PM hands half of cabinet to women, including defence job

Ethiopian PM hands half of cabinet to women, including defence job

Ethiopia and Eritrea reopen border after 20 years as part of extraordinary rapprochement

Eritrean leader arrives in Ethiopia for first time in two decades as uncertain peace deal advances

Ethiopia and Eritrea declare end of decades-long war

Leaders of longtime rivals Ethiopia and Eritrea meet for the first time in nearly two decades amid thaw

One dead, scores injured in grenade blast at Ethiopia PM's rally

RECENT COMMENTS
​PATH beneficiaries to get flat electricity rate
Sandy Cole: Good day I just want to know what I as a PATH beneficiary can do to pay a lesser electricity bill ,I try my best to conserve but $7000 from $5500 is too much for me at this time.

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
DAVID KIM: HERE IS AN EASY STEPS TO MAKE MONEY AND GET RICH IN FEW DAYS. It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that's capable of hacking into any ATM machine anywhere...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Agricola 50th Independence Arch unveiled
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

YouTube celebrity couple targeted by 'disturbed' gunman who broke into their home with 'intent to harm' 
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

RECENT COMMENTS
​PATH beneficiaries to get flat electricity rate
Sandy Cole: Good day I just want to know what I as a PATH beneficiary can do to pay a lesser electricity bill ,I try my best to conserve but $7000 from $5500 is too much for me at this time.

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
DAVID KIM: HERE IS AN EASY STEPS TO MAKE MONEY AND GET RICH IN FEW DAYS. It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that's capable of hacking into any ATM machine anywhere...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Agricola 50th Independence Arch unveiled
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

YouTube celebrity couple targeted by 'disturbed' gunman who broke into their home with 'intent to harm' 
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...