Finance minister says a strong central bank is key

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, October 18, 2018

IN September 2017, the Government's economic reform programme took a significant step forward with the approval of a continuous medium-term inflation target for the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ).On Tuesday, Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke tabled the Bill amending the Bank of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Loose monetary policy not loose enough - Wynter

The Bank of Jamaica has been targeting higher growth and not the exchange rate

Legislation to strengthen BOJ for parliament by October

BOJ modernisation and independence

BOJ to be freed from political control, says Clarke

Government to legislate BOJ's operational independence

Bank of Jamaica’s medium-term inflation target set at 4 to 6%



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gov't to know November if reggae gets UNESCO nod

Koffee signs to Columbia

Musical movements

Ginjah sings for the women

Rooting for Dalton

Kurt Riley on two number one albums for 2018

Morgan Heritage shoots video in Africa

SPORTS more
Di Maria's saves PSG in draw with Napoli

Hubert Lawrence | Credit to the Reggae Girlz coaching staff

Big guns off to strong start in Intercol netball

Dunbeholden desperate for home comfort

Wilson welcomes mixed relays at World Champs

Hope, Hetmyer sizzle as Windies earn tie

Stalemate satisfaction - KC, STGC coaches happy with draw, as C'down and 'Trinity' secure big wins

POLITICS more
Pakistan gets US$6 billion in Saudi aid after PM attends forum

Russia will go after nations hosting US missiles

Democrats targeted

Former PM no-show at Haiti's PetroCaribe inquest

May faces down critics but 'no deal' Brexit chaos looms

Stalemate satisfaction - KC, STGC coaches happy with draw, as C'down and 'Trinity' secure big wins

Corozal Bay Area Rep., Pablo Marin, Is Pro-I.C.J.

BUSINESS more
Pakistan gets US$6 billion in Saudi aid after PM attends forum

Ecuador wants to rally banana exporters in bid to defend prices

Rooting for Dalton

May faces down critics but 'no deal' Brexit chaos looms

Stalemate satisfaction - KC, STGC coaches happy with draw, as C'down and 'Trinity' secure big wins

Private-sector awareness of 1.5 special report key to mobilising climate finance

Argus Group shares down 53 cents

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Ginjah sings for the women

Big guns off to strong start in Intercol netball

Action! - Youth advocate to launch parental school programme after Raven's murder

B.P.P. Said ‘Legalize It’ from Years Ago

Health Minister Speaks on Possibility of Legalizing Medical Marijuana

Opposition Leader Says Belize Can Benefit if Medic al Marijuana is Legalized

Opposition Leader Says G.O.B.’s Response is ‘So Wrong’

RELATED STORIES
Loose monetary policy not loose enough - Wynter

The Bank of Jamaica has been targeting higher growth and not the exchange rate

Legislation to strengthen BOJ for parliament by October

BOJ modernisation and independence

BOJ to be freed from political control, says Clarke

Government to legislate BOJ's operational independence

Bank of Jamaica’s medium-term inflation target set at 4 to 6%

RECENT COMMENTS
​PATH beneficiaries to get flat electricity rate
Sandy Cole: Good day I just want to know what I as a PATH beneficiary can do to pay a lesser electricity bill ,I try my best to conserve but $7000 from $5500 is too much for me at this time.

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
DAVID KIM: HERE IS AN EASY STEPS TO MAKE MONEY AND GET RICH IN FEW DAYS. It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that's capable of hacking into any ATM machine anywhere...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Agricola 50th Independence Arch unveiled
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

YouTube celebrity couple targeted by 'disturbed' gunman who broke into their home with 'intent to harm' 
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

RECENT COMMENTS
​PATH beneficiaries to get flat electricity rate
Sandy Cole: Good day I just want to know what I as a PATH beneficiary can do to pay a lesser electricity bill ,I try my best to conserve but $7000 from $5500 is too much for me at this time.

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
DAVID KIM: HERE IS AN EASY STEPS TO MAKE MONEY AND GET RICH IN FEW DAYS. It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that's capable of hacking into any ATM machine anywhere...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Agricola 50th Independence Arch unveiled
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

YouTube celebrity couple targeted by 'disturbed' gunman who broke into their home with 'intent to harm' 
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...