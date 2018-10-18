Hundreds stranded as a result of Long Hill accident

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, October 18, 2018

A traffic accident along the Long Hill main road in St James on Tuesday left dozens of motorists and commuters, including students and visitors to the island, stranded for several hours. This accident was one of many which have taken place along that roadway in recent months.read more

