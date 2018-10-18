Perot Post Office shut for renovations

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, October 18, 2018

The historic Perot Post Office has closed for renovations so it can house the Post Offices special stamp sales operation. The Queen Street, Hamilton, building, named after the islands first postmaster William Perot, will be closed until further notice. A Government spokeswoman said moving the...read more

