BNSI now at Fontabelle

Nation News - Wednesday, October 18, 2018

Members of the public are asked to note that the offices of the Barbados National Standards Institution (BNSI) are now located at the Small Business Centre, Fontabelle, St Michael. The PBX number,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Closure and relocation of the BNSI

Unemployment Bureau relocated

PAD closed until further notice

Barbados committed to the OAS

E. Humphrey Walcott building closed temporarily

BVTB Skills Training Centres closed on May 24

Traffic Changes for Labour Heritage March



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Reformed addict returns home with a message

Full Of Beans Halloween Spooktacular On Oct 26

The Met: Live in HD 2018-19 presents 'Samson et Dalila' at Palace Cineplex

Bankay's birthday bash

From the Arts with Love: A reflection on service

All aboard

Zerritha Brown, Brent's Windrush queen

SPORTS more
Aaliyah Nolan Scores In North Texas Victory

Aaliyah Nolan Scores In North Texas Victory

Sport Scoreboard, October 24, 2018

Pearmans team close the gap

Brangman considering staying on at Rangers

BFA coaches head to Scotland for B licence

Top names lined up for 30th classic

POLITICS more
PLP in high morale going into conference

Thieves target Digicel twice in three days

Legal action threatened over ‘false’ news report

EDITORIAL: Say it like it is

UN SDGs and C'bean 'friends' at the US table

Dolphins, 'yawn cams' and political connections

Talkback Tuesday

BUSINESS more
BSX New Listing Sponsor: Alexander Securities

BSX New Listing Sponsor: Alexander Securities

Colonial Group Ratings Improved To Excellent

Deadline nears for TechAward nominations

Colonial Groups rating upgraded to A

New BSX listing sponsor eyes sukuk market

Thieves target Digicel twice in three days

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Police call for courtesy towards visitors

Video: October 24th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Court: Girl Spoken To As A ‘Significant Witness’

Police hunt Ross from Friends lookalike over shop theft

Bar worker stabbed outside his home

Ministers sons jailed for drug dealing in UK

How the Saudi crown prince could face justice

RELATED STORIES
Closure and relocation of the BNSI

Unemployment Bureau relocated

PAD closed until further notice

Barbados committed to the OAS

E. Humphrey Walcott building closed temporarily

BVTB Skills Training Centres closed on May 24

Traffic Changes for Labour Heritage March

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
DAVID KIM: HERE IS AN EASY STEPS TO MAKE MONEY AND GET RICH IN FEW DAYS. It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that's capable of hacking into any ATM machine anywhere...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Agricola 50th Independence Arch unveiled
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

YouTube celebrity couple targeted by 'disturbed' gunman who broke into their home with 'intent to harm' 
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
DAVID KIM: HERE IS AN EASY STEPS TO MAKE MONEY AND GET RICH IN FEW DAYS. It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that's capable of hacking into any ATM machine anywhere...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Agricola 50th Independence Arch unveiled
Nicole: i want to thank Dr Eboh for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect...

YouTube celebrity couple targeted by 'disturbed' gunman who broke into their home with 'intent to harm' 
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...