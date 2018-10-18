Adventist community called on to assist national health campaigns

Antigua Observer - Tuesday, October 18, 2018

The Seventh-Day Adventist community has been called upon to assist the government in promoting its national health awareness campaign as health officials work towards reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases in Antigua and Barbuda.read more

