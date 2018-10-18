Hurricane Willa grows rapidly off Mexico's Pacific coast

Jamaica Observer - Monday, October 18, 2018

MEXICO CITY (AP) â A newly formed hurricane rapidly gained force off Mexico's Pacific coast yesterday and forecasters said it could reach Category 4 status before hitting land by midweek. A hurricane watch was posted for a stretch of shore between San Blas and Mazatlan.read more

