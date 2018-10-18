Missing St Ann teen found dead

Jamaica Observer - Monday, October 18, 2018

Residents of Top Hill, St Ann's Bay, were devastated yesterday at the gruesome discovery of the body of 14-year-old Raven Wilson in a wooded area of the community.The teenager, who was reported missing on Friday, was found in a plastic bag with a wound to the face.When the Jamaica Observer...read more

