Macedonia MPs vote to change country's name, easing tension with Greece

Telegraph UK - Saturday, October 18, 2018

Macedonia MPs vote to change country's name, easing tension with Greece elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Macedonia MPs vote to change country's name, easing tension with Greece Save Voters backed plans to change Macedonia's name to North Macedonia in a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Macedonia PM vows to press on with changing country's name despite low referendum turnout

Macedonia's referendum on whether to rename the country and end rift with Greece hit by low turnout

Russia 'orchestrating covert campaign to wreck Macedonia name change vote' 

Russia is meddling in Macedonia name-change referendum, US defence chief warns

Macedonia changes its name to end bitter 27-year dispute with Greece

Bloodied Macedonian leftist expects to form government despite protests

Protesters storm into Macedonia parliament, and the Social Democratic leader is injured, witnesses report



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BUEI Children’s Halloween Party On October 27

Environmental Health to ensure safe food at Kweyol Wandevous

Reggae Girlz’s historic qualification goes beyond football

Dancers' Paradise: Thick Bad plans to pull her weight in the streets

Gospel Spotlight: Poland beckons - Bawn Agen wants to travel to spread gospel

Friends, family say farewell to Elva with comedy show

'At least 50' dead as train ploughs through festival crowd in India

SPORTS more
Royal tour: Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveil Sydney's Anzac memorial

Reggae Girlz’s historic qualification goes beyond football

Womens rugby searching for warriors

Saltus U13 Win Group At CAIS Championships

Photos & Video: Family Centre Holds Golf Day

Former Premier League star charged with murder

Reggae Girlz inspire the entire region - Cedella Marley

POLITICS more
Minister Patrick Faber is Pro-I.C.J.

PM on Spanish as Jamaica's second language

‘Ministry Will Work To Achieve Some Resolution’

US charges Russian woman Elena Khusyaynova with interfering in US elections

Chinese Navy hospital ship a ‘God-sent’ says PM Skerrit

Afghanistan elections delayed in Kandahar as nation braces for  polling day violence

PM Skerrit predicts DLP clean sweep at next general election

BUSINESS more
PSOJ supports ban on single-use plastic, styrofoam

‘Ascendant Obtained Order From Supreme Court’

Butterfield fall 2 on NYSE

BEDC Holds Disruption & Innovation Seminar

BEDC Holds Disruption & Innovation Seminar

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Questions for Govt

Sick woman opens online pet store

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
3 Men Charged for Drug Trafficking

Corozal Police Find Firearm

Prosecutors: Bill Cosby’s bid for new trial is ‘meritless'

Two bodies found in English Harbour

Saudis confirm Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside consulate

Relocation of court matters

Louvean Jeremie cops 2018 Madam Wob Dwiyet crown

RELATED STORIES
Macedonia PM vows to press on with changing country's name despite low referendum turnout

Macedonia's referendum on whether to rename the country and end rift with Greece hit by low turnout

Russia 'orchestrating covert campaign to wreck Macedonia name change vote' 

Russia is meddling in Macedonia name-change referendum, US defence chief warns

Macedonia changes its name to end bitter 27-year dispute with Greece

Bloodied Macedonian leftist expects to form government despite protests

Protesters storm into Macedonia parliament, and the Social Democratic leader is injured, witnesses report

RECENT COMMENTS
Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
jeff: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme
collins: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you hackpowerpros @ gmail . com that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
robin: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

RECENT COMMENTS
Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
jeff: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme
collins: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you hackpowerpros @ gmail . com that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
robin: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...