Patriotism alive in Dominica on Flag Day (with photos)

Dominica News Online - Friday, October 18, 2018

As part of the celebrations for the 40 years of Independence, the Ministry of Tourism and Culture in collaboration with Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) hosted a Flag Day Motorcade on Monday 15th October, 2018. The event was accompanied by Government...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Zadshire Dupuis is Madam Wob Dwiyet Diaspora

IN PICTURES: Dominica Rising Benefit Gala in Toronto

IN PICTURES: Showcase of Dominica’s national dress in Canada

Events slashed from Independence celebration activities

Introducing the 2014 Miss Wob Dwiyet contestants

Madame Wob Dwiyet Canada Pageant to hit stage in Toronto

Miss Wob Dwiyet 2012 – About the participants



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Environmental Health to ensure safe food at Kweyol Wandevous

Reggae Girlz’s historic qualification goes beyond football

Dancers' Paradise: Thick Bad plans to pull her weight in the streets

Gospel Spotlight: Poland beckons - Bawn Agen wants to travel to spread gospel

Friends, family say farewell to Elva with comedy show

'At least 50' dead as train ploughs through festival crowd in India

MindFrame PhotoVoice Art Exhibit To Open

SPORTS more
Reggae Girlz’s historic qualification goes beyond football

Womens rugby searching for warriors

Saltus U13 Win Group At CAIS Championships

Photos & Video: Family Centre Holds Golf Day

Former Premier League star charged with murder

Reggae Girlz inspire the entire region - Cedella Marley

Rusea's ready to respond after shock defeat

POLITICS more
PM on Spanish as Jamaica's second language

‘Ministry Will Work To Achieve Some Resolution’

US charges Russian woman Elena Khusyaynova with interfering in US elections

Chinese Navy hospital ship a ‘God-sent’ says PM Skerrit

Afghanistan elections delayed in Kandahar as nation braces for  polling day violence

PM Skerrit predicts DLP clean sweep at next general election

Support for Merkel and coalition partners falls to lowest ever level, as Greens gain in polls

BUSINESS more
‘Ascendant Obtained Order From Supreme Court’

Butterfield fall 2 on NYSE

BEDC Holds Disruption & Innovation Seminar

BEDC Holds Disruption & Innovation Seminar

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Questions for Govt

Sick woman opens online pet store

Beautiful island but off the pace on recycling

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Louvean Jeremie cops 2018 Madam Wob Dwiyet crown

Commuter train runs over crowd on tracks in northern India, 50 feared dead

Commuter train runs over crowd on tracks in northern India, 50 feared dead

Police investigating reports of a suicide

Twenty men in grooming gang are jailed for 'inhuman' abuse of victims as young as 11

Almost 70 per cent of murders in St James cleared up

Afghanistan elections delayed in Kandahar as nation braces for  polling day violence

RELATED STORIES
Zadshire Dupuis is Madam Wob Dwiyet Diaspora

IN PICTURES: Dominica Rising Benefit Gala in Toronto

IN PICTURES: Showcase of Dominica’s national dress in Canada

Events slashed from Independence celebration activities

Introducing the 2014 Miss Wob Dwiyet contestants

Madame Wob Dwiyet Canada Pageant to hit stage in Toronto

Miss Wob Dwiyet 2012 – About the participants

RECENT COMMENTS
Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
jeff: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme
collins: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you hackpowerpros @ gmail . com that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
robin: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

RECENT COMMENTS
Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
jeff: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme
collins: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you hackpowerpros @ gmail . com that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
robin: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...