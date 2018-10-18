Trend for balloon glasses is ruining the taste of your drinks, experts say

Telegraph UK - Friday, October 18, 2018

Trend for balloon glasses is ruining the taste of your drinks, experts say elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Trend for balloon glasses is ruining the taste of your drinks, experts say Save Gin and tonics in balloon glasses Credit: Phil Crean A / Stockimo / Alamy...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Banksy shreds his own Girl With Balloon print - after it sells for £1m

Headteachers criticised by wildlife charities for closing schools amid spider invasion 

Six people rescued after hot air balloon hits electricity pylon in Germany

Heston's £25 Waitrose gin beaten by Aldi's £10 own brand bottle

Gin sales triple as Brits turn to high-end booze

Gin craze sees Government make more money from spirit sales than beer for the first time 

Gin sales pass £1 billion in a year for the first time



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Dancers' Paradise: Thick Bad plans to pull her weight in the streets

Gospel Spotlight: Poland beckons - Bawn Agen wants to travel to spread gospel

Friends, family say farewell to Elva with comedy show

'At least 50' dead as train ploughs through festival crowd in India

MindFrame PhotoVoice Art Exhibit To Open

Kartel juror has case to answer

Mawga Don gets respect for new single

SPORTS more
Saltus U13 Win Group At CAIS Championships

Photos & Video: Family Centre Holds Golf Day

Former Premier League star charged with murder

Reggae Girlz inspire the entire region - Cedella Marley

Rusea's ready to respond after shock defeat

Saltus U13 Win Group At CAIS Championships

DeShields Scores Twice In Eastern Florida Win

POLITICS more
Afghanistan elections delayed in Kandahar as nation braces for  polling day violence

PM Skerrit predicts DLP clean sweep at next general election

Support for Merkel and coalition partners falls to lowest ever level, as Greens gain in polls

Australian government at risk of losing majority in crucial by-election

PLP demands unedited report on Jetgate

Government prepared to amend laws to prevent tax evasion

More funding for Booby Alley Project

BUSINESS more
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Questions for Govt

Sick woman opens online pet store

Beautiful island but off the pace on recycling

Reinsurers seeing erosion of returns

Partners adds more home-grown products

Argo Expect Q3 Catastrophe Loss Of $25M

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 18 2018

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Afghanistan elections delayed in Kandahar as nation braces for  polling day violence

Drug treatment courts improving lives, says Chuck

Donald Trump under fire for praising assault on Guardian journalist

Businessman Jean-Pierre Rhone reported missing

Former Premier League star charged with murder

Kartel juror has case to answer

Road crash statistics

RELATED STORIES
Banksy shreds his own Girl With Balloon print - after it sells for £1m

Headteachers criticised by wildlife charities for closing schools amid spider invasion 

Six people rescued after hot air balloon hits electricity pylon in Germany

Heston's £25 Waitrose gin beaten by Aldi's £10 own brand bottle

Gin sales triple as Brits turn to high-end booze

Gin craze sees Government make more money from spirit sales than beer for the first time 

Gin sales pass £1 billion in a year for the first time

RECENT COMMENTS
Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
jeff: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme
collins: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you hackpowerpros @ gmail . com that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
robin: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

RECENT COMMENTS
Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
jeff: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme
collins: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you hackpowerpros @ gmail . com that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
robin: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...