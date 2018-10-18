Pressure turns to Mexico as migrant caravan heads for border

Jamaica Observer - Friday, October 18, 2018

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) â As about 3,000 Hondurans made their way through Guatemala, attention â and pressure â turned to Mexico yesterday, after US President Donald Trump threatened to close the US-Mexico border if authorities there fail to stop the impromptu caravan.read more

