Video: Minister Walton Brown Press Conference

Bernews - Thursday, October 18, 2018

Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown is holding a press conference this afternoon [Oct 18] about a labour initiative. We will have additional...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Video: Minister David Burch Press Conference

Video: Minister Burch On Housing, Eviction

Video: Cricket Board’s Press Conference

Video: Fashion Festival Press Conference

Live Video Replay: PLP Press Conference

Live Video Replay: PLP Press Conference

Live Video Replay: PLP Press Conference



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sharing hopes and dreams around the world

TEDx was a thought-provoking experience

We came away with ideas after attending conference

An unforgettable adventure on sloop

Robotics legend shares insight on coding and AI

Director screens his world view

Actor Earl Cameron Featured By British Media

SPORTS more
ON THE BALL: Give elite athletes more

Police take three-prong approach to security for Kwéyòl Wandévou

Lambe Named To EA Sports Team Of The Week

“The Future Is Bright For Bermuda Cycling”

Its time we accept the facts about AC35

Simons Officiates CONCACAF Nations League

RUBiS Graded Squash Tournament Day #1

POLITICS more
Labour amendments to tackle unfair contracts

Australian woman ‘who faked cancer for cash’ is charged

Alpha Innovations Launches In Bermuda

Live Video: PLP Press Conference On ‘JetGate’

Alpha Innovations Launches In Bermuda

Willock resigns from PDM puts 4 In opposition

Opposition leader calls for general elections

BUSINESS more
Alpha Innovations Launches In Bermuda

Three made redundant at Bermuda Motors

New Hamilton eatery to open next month

Design Firm Ice Breaker Launches Website

KYMCO Dept Closes, Three Jobs Redundant

Hi-tech asset manager sets up in Bermuda

New Front Street eatery to open next month

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Police take three-prong approach to security for Kwéyòl Wandévou

Tightening up on the proceeds of crime –

Putin says Islamic State has seized 700 hostages in Syria

Top Afghan official killed in shooting, U.S. general unhurt

Police officers who Tasered Dalian Atkinson before he died could face criminal charges as file passed to prosecutors

Teachers stripped search

Putin says Crimean school shooting result of 'globalisation'

RELATED STORIES
Video: Minister David Burch Press Conference

Video: Minister Burch On Housing, Eviction

Video: Cricket Board’s Press Conference

Video: Fashion Festival Press Conference

Live Video Replay: PLP Press Conference

Live Video Replay: PLP Press Conference

Live Video Replay: PLP Press Conference

RECENT COMMENTS
Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
jeff: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme
collins: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you hackpowerpros @ gmail . com that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
robin: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

RECENT COMMENTS
Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
jeff: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme
collins: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you hackpowerpros @ gmail . com that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
robin: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...