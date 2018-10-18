All-new Senate line-up for OBA

Royal Gazette - Thursday, October 18, 2018

All three Opposition senators will be replaced before Parliament reconvenes next month. Robyn Swan, Nandi Outerbridge and Justin Mathias have been told their appointments in the Upper House have ended. A new One Bermuda Alliance line-up will take their seats after Craig Cannonier, who became...read more

0
