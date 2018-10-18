New Equipment For Gymnastics Association

Bernews - Wednesday, October 18, 2018

The Bermuda Olympic Association [BOA] announced that the Bermuda Gymnastics Association [BGA], in its capacity as the National Sports Governing Board...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
New Equipment For Gymnastics Association

Hockey Federation Receives New Equipment

Hockey Federation Receives New Equipment

New State-Of-The-Art Boxing Ring For BBF

New State-Of-The-Art Boxing Ring For BBF

BGA Welcomes Olympic Medalist To Bermuda

BGA To Host International Gymnastics Federation



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Chef Competition To Start On Wednesday

Bermudian Actress Continues Furthering Career

City Food Festival gets under way

Watercolourist Marson a master of his medium

Hate U Give film-maker to attend local show

Fresh acts happy for Skeleton Fresh Live tour

Shaggy and Sting still on top, Ziggy and King Jammy return

SPORTS more
New Equipment For Gymnastics Association

Sport Scoreboard, October 17, 2018

Queen Of Bermuda places second in France

Talent spotters to run rule over local players

Whaley out until next month

BFA backs down on coaching punishment

Bascome to face Mexican opponent

POLITICS more
‘Help Achieve Affordable, Accessible Healthcare’

Climate resilience possible in five years – PM Skerrit

Video: Fergusson Speaks To British Committee

Taliban sofa bomb kills prominent Afghan election candidate

Jetgate player working for New Jersey governor

The politics of manufactured division

EDITORIAL: For the right price?

BUSINESS more
BELCO Grid Code Submissions Now Available

BII & BMA Join Forces For Talk On ILAC Process

Retail sales lower for fifth consecutive month

Retail Sales Decrease 4.9% In July 2018

Outerbridge Takes Over Bridal Suite Business

Fireminds brings cloud services to Guyana

IoD Bermuda to host first conference

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Fracking protesters freed from prison as appeal judges rule sentences were 'manifestly excessive'

Commercial & Mixed Majors Bowling Leagues

Commercial & Mixed Majors Bowling Leagues

Terrorist gunmen storm Crimean college and detonate 'home-made bomb' in cafeteria, killing at least 13 

Bermudian teen helping Majorca relief effort

Smith-Williams guilty of Ferguson murder

Hate U Give film-maker to attend local show

RELATED STORIES
New Equipment For Gymnastics Association

Hockey Federation Receives New Equipment

Hockey Federation Receives New Equipment

New State-Of-The-Art Boxing Ring For BBF

New State-Of-The-Art Boxing Ring For BBF

BGA Welcomes Olympic Medalist To Bermuda

BGA To Host International Gymnastics Federation

RECENT COMMENTS
Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
jeff: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme
collins: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you hackpowerpros @ gmail . com that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
robin: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

RECENT COMMENTS
Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
jeff: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme
collins: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you hackpowerpros @ gmail . com that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
robin: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...