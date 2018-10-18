WiMAC Conference Kicks Off In Belize City

Channel 5 Belize - Wednesday, October 18, 2018

A regional conference aimed at empowering women in the maritime sector began today in Belize City. Representatives of sixteen Caribbean nations are participating in the third annual Women in Maritime [...]read more

