LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Go Jamaica - Tuesday, October 18, 2018

There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island through to tomorrow. By Thursday, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the island.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Local Forecast

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, April 9, 2018

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 29, 2017

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday May 17, 2017

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Friday May 11, 2017

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday May 02, 2017

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Monday May 1, 2017



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Special Screening Of ‘The Hate U Give’

Living the dream and a spiritual mission

Change for Peter Tosh awards

Tuesdays @ the theatre | ‘Nine Night’ an engaging collision of death, cultures

PM says National Awards seek to inspire citizens to greater achievements

With Distinction

The Ultimate from Tad's

SPORTS more
Football Coach Licensing Sanctions Delayed

Football Coach Licensing Sanctions Delayed

Pippa Middleton reveals birth of first child on same day as Duke and Duchess of Sussex baby announcement

Bascome to face Mexican opponent

Windies men target improved performances in ODIs and T20Is in India

FA Challenge Cup First Round & Masters Draw

Premier Meets With NBA Star Kevin Garnett

POLITICS more
Land acquisition begins for international airport – PM Skerrit

Ethiopian PM hands half of cabinet to women, including defence job

PM Skerrit receives honorary degree from Duquesne University

‘Slow pace’ on Barbuda airport Runway

US says Cuba's political prisoners are "affront" to democracy

Tory MP broke election spending rules in order to see off Nigel Farage's parliamentary ambitions forever, court hears

NJ Media Report On Green’s JetGate Connection

BUSINESS more
Partners & Rosedon Attain Service Standards

Student Registration Sponsored For Conference

Banner named as new CEO of HSBC Bank Bermuda

Joseph Best Joins BTA Board Of Directors

Steve Banner Appointed CEO Of HSBC Bermuda

BUSINESS INSIGHT: Getting a Handle on Your Business Financials

Full-day summit to close Innovation Sprint

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
One of Britain's most prolific online paedophiles has 'excessive' prison sentence reduced

Police still investigating body found yesterday

Ethiopian PM hands half of cabinet to women, including defence job

Court: Man With Twenty Year Old Warrant

Special Screening Of ‘The Hate U Give’

Linstead cop accused of soliciting $50k in ganja bust

US says Cuba's political prisoners are "affront" to democracy

RELATED STORIES
Local Forecast

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, April 9, 2018

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 29, 2017

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday May 17, 2017

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Friday May 11, 2017

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday May 02, 2017

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Monday May 1, 2017

RECENT COMMENTS
Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
jeff: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme
collins: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you hackpowerpros @ gmail . com that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
robin: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

RECENT COMMENTS
Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Jerry Holt: Have you heard about JeaJamhacker@gmail. com? "IF NO" i bet you all need to contact him if you have any hacking problems i have tested his good work and if i must say. HE IS THE BEST among all...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
james: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

XL to release results today
spencer: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
collins: Hacking has become a habit to them and they can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who can get your job done asap and efficient job...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
sarah: I have been deceived and burnt too many times in a relationship. I found out a lot my cheating husband after I contacted hackpowerpros @ GMAIL . COM . I found out he has been reaching out to...

THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
jeff: do you wish to hack a facebook account or maybe instagram account? maybe you suspect your spouse of cheating but you have no way to confirm that. or maybe you want to file for divorce and you have...

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme
collins: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you hackpowerpros @ gmail . com that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
robin: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...