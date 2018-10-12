DONA donates £2,000.00 to CHANCES

Dominica News Online - Sunday, October 18, 2018

On Friday, 12 October 2018, Mr Joseph Vidalm, Chairman of the Dominica Overseas Nationals Association based in London, England and Mr Franklyn Georges, member of DONA, now resident in Sailsbury, made a presentation of a cheque to CHANCES in the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dominica association in London celebrates 40 years

UK Community Shows Support for Dominica

DNDDF confirms receipt of $10,000 donation

DNDDF confirms receipt of funds donated in Malaysia

DNDDF confirms receipt of $10,000 donation

‘Twinned’ Londoners help to clean up Roseau

‘Twinned’ Londoners help to clean up Roseau



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Food festival for Front Street

Bermuda Fashion Collective Show On Nov 15

Photos & Video: Mount Saint Agnes Bazaar

A General born in England

No Belafonte for awards

Without honour

Grace Jones ready for national award

SPORTS more
The passing of national cricket player & supermarket owner, J.C. Joseph

Duke and Duchess of Sussex follow in Queen's footsteps on Royal tour with Fijian ceremony mirroring trip 65 years ago

Windies batsmen crumble to test series defeat

Tyler Butterfield Finishes 29th In Ironman Worlds

Two Records Broken In Sharks Sprint Swim Meet

Tyler Butterfield Finishes 29th In Ironman Worlds

Two Records Broken In Sharks Sprint Swim Meet

POLITICS more
Watch LIVE address by PM Mottley

Regional security body deploys forces to St Kitts/Nevis

Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies suffer worst election result since 1950

Regional security body deploys forces to St. Kitts Nevis

British cyclist shot dead by hunter in French Alps

Column: Politics & World Marine Protected Areas

Video: Former OBA Chairman Thad Hollis

BUSINESS more
Free Mid Term Mini-BizCamp For Teenagers

Free Mid Term Mini-BizCamp For Teenagers

Local, international standards the way forward

Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flight

US stocks finish solidly up after volatile session; Dow +1.1%

Clarke explains extra $2.5B for JUTC in supplementary budget

Wisynco pumps $300M in gas plant

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
UPDATE: 10-y-o Kingston 5 girl, Rukiya Barnes, found

End of 'buying off' sexual assault victims hailed by campaigners, as gagging orders set to be banned

Shooting at toddler's Texas birthday party leaves 4 dead

Pope canonises murdered Salvadoran Archbishop and Pope who enshrined Church opposition to contraception

Slain Salvadoran bishop Romero and Pope Paul VI become saints

10-y-o Kingston 5 girl, Rukiya Barnes, missing

British cyclist shot dead by hunter in French Alps

RELATED STORIES
Dominica association in London celebrates 40 years

UK Community Shows Support for Dominica

DNDDF confirms receipt of $10,000 donation

DNDDF confirms receipt of funds donated in Malaysia

DNDDF confirms receipt of $10,000 donation

‘Twinned’ Londoners help to clean up Roseau

‘Twinned’ Londoners help to clean up Roseau

RECENT COMMENTS
THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
Ashley Peterson: For all your spy needs and services such as if you need help find out about a cheating partner, need help recover lost/stolen password, spy and track on anyone, need help remove unwanted content...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
Randy Martin: Visit hackerlounge.net online if you ever need to spy and track on anyone, need to recover a lost or stolen password; and for virtually all your spy and hack related services you might need help...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Alson Woodrome: I don't miss out good things contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM asap for help i have used his services and he is perfect

XL to release results today
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Dont single out denom-schools
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

House cuts duty on CNG
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Missing soldier died from drowning
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Sonia Jones dies at 61
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

RECENT COMMENTS
THE JOB with DR. JJ SOARES
Ashley Peterson: For all your spy needs and services such as if you need help find out about a cheating partner, need help recover lost/stolen password, spy and track on anyone, need help remove unwanted content...

Saudi Arabia under pressure as UK, France and Germany call for 'credible investigation' into missing journalist 
Randy Martin: Visit hackerlounge.net online if you ever need to spy and track on anyone, need to recover a lost or stolen password; and for virtually all your spy and hack related services you might need help...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Alson Woodrome: I don't miss out good things contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM asap for help i have used his services and he is perfect

XL to release results today
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Dont single out denom-schools
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

House cuts duty on CNG
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Missing soldier died from drowning
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Sonia Jones dies at 61
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...