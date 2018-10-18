Solar street lights

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, October 18, 2018

This week, we respond to a question from one of our readers.QUESTIONWhat is the purpose of the little plates above the lamps on some light posts?L. MinottANSWERThe little panels on these poles are solar panels and they convert solar energy (light...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Power Up With Solar Energy

Bloomberg invests $5M in solar-powered lamp

Bloomberg invests $5M in solar-powered lamp

Bloomberg invests $5M in solar-powered lamp

Bloomberg invests $5M in solar-powered lamp

Bloomberg invests US$5m in solar-powered lamp

Prepaid power? - Gov't flirts with possibility of buying electricity before actual use



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A General born in England

No Belafonte for awards

Without honour

Grace Jones ready for national award

Not time to vote

Walshy Fire and The Expanders presents Thanks for Life

Boyz poised for another big Nations League win

SPORTS more
Nugent in medal hunt at Youth Olympics

Past The Finishing Post

St Mary BPL T20 bowls off today

Boyz poised for another big Nations League win

Chase a 'quality player', says coach Law

Girlz chase history

Will In Charge bags Gold Cup

POLITICS more
Heart of gold

Freckleton nets five for Calabar in 12-0 romp

Religion & Culture | Western feminism - A danger to African spirituality

NUPW on retrenchment watch

Jobs may go next month

Opposition names former prime minister to Constitutional Commission

GoFundMe page established for Shelton's ALS treatment

BUSINESS more
A General born in England

Not time to vote

Freckleton nets five for Calabar in 12-0 romp

Multilateralism still matters

Beware the marriage of banking and insurance

Fixing a personal debt problem

What a small business should consider before hiking prices

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Fake passport accused impresses while begging for a second chance

Man allegedly stabs teacher over incident that happened three years ago in a classroom

Not time to vote

5446 was Toots' prison number

Two killed, two others critically wounded in Mandeville shooting

Promoter of failed Fyre Festival gets six years in prison

Seven arrested in breath test crackdown

RELATED STORIES
Power Up With Solar Energy

Bloomberg invests $5M in solar-powered lamp

Bloomberg invests $5M in solar-powered lamp

Bloomberg invests $5M in solar-powered lamp

Bloomberg invests $5M in solar-powered lamp

Bloomberg invests US$5m in solar-powered lamp

Prepaid power? - Gov't flirts with possibility of buying electricity before actual use

RECENT COMMENTS
Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Alson Woodrome: I don't miss out good things contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM asap for help i have used his services and he is perfect

XL to release results today
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Dont single out denom-schools
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

House cuts duty on CNG
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Missing soldier died from drowning
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Sonia Jones dies at 61
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Exciting times for T&T
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Clothes vendor murder
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Alson Woodrome: I don't miss out good things contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM asap for help i have used his services and he is perfect

XL to release results today
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Dont single out denom-schools
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

House cuts duty on CNG
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Missing soldier died from drowning
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Sonia Jones dies at 61
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Exciting times for T&T
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Clothes vendor murder
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...