CSJP helping to equip parents to better raise children

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, October 18, 2018

PARENTS in several communities across the island are now better equipped to discipline their children without using coercive practices, often characterised by hostility and derision.This was facilitated under a parenting education programme implemented by the Citizen Security and Justice...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
CSJP tackles corporal punishment

Parents to learn effective disciplinary strategies

National parenting conference slated for November 11

Parent mentors recognised for outstanding service

20 parent mentors honoured by NPSC

18 more parent mentors trained

Phase III of CSJP gets US$55m



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Maestro Don ups the ante

Morning Bliss celebrates milestone

Oquino on a high

Marshall speaks from the heart

Grace Jones to enter OJ ranks on Monday

The Apollo Series returns with up-and-coming lyricists

'It is a joke' - Mutabaruka laments absence of entertainment centre

SPORTS more
Red Force maintain unbeaten run with win over Windies B

Young Rivals remain winless in Business Basketball league

Jamaican government commits to Luton Shelton’s medical expenses

No short lists

No fans, no goals: England and Croatia play to a dull draw

Let's support the work of Special Olympics Jamaica

So proud of the Reggae Girlz

POLITICS more
Tough growing up female across the globe

Spencer accepts nomination to Constitutional Review Committee

Calabar pushing for qualification

Spencer accepts nomination to Constitutional Review Committee

Senate debating amendments to Fisheries Bill

City Nights take on Broadway feel

OBA: ‘PLP Is Taking Credit For Previous Govt’

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 12 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 12 2018

Calabar pushing for qualification

Audubon Tackles Illegal Fishing and Empowers Fisherfolk through Entrepreneurship

Chetumal to Become Free Zone

Three stocks trade on BSX

Burt in New York bank meetings

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Turkish court convicts US pastor of terror yet frees him

Tough growing up female across the globe

Grim search on for victims of Florida hurricane

Top cop’s comment encourages criminals – UPP says

Police offer reward for suspected murderer 

Mother appeals for son to go home

Editorial: Journalism under assault

RELATED STORIES
CSJP tackles corporal punishment

Parents to learn effective disciplinary strategies

National parenting conference slated for November 11

Parent mentors recognised for outstanding service

20 parent mentors honoured by NPSC

18 more parent mentors trained

Phase III of CSJP gets US$55m

RECENT COMMENTS
XL to release results today
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Dont single out denom-schools
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

House cuts duty on CNG
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Missing soldier died from drowning
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Sonia Jones dies at 61
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Exciting times for T&T
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Clothes vendor murder
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Doughty ready to take on sailing royalty
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

RECENT COMMENTS
XL to release results today
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Dont single out denom-schools
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

House cuts duty on CNG
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Missing soldier died from drowning
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Sonia Jones dies at 61
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Exciting times for T&T
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Clothes vendor murder
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Doughty ready to take on sailing royalty
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...