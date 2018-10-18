B.N.T.U. Hopes C.W.U./Port Impasse is Resolved

Channel 5 Belize - Saturday, October 18, 2018

On Thursday, the Belize National Teachers Union expressed its support for the Christian Workers Union which is currently at a standoff with the Port of Belize Limited over working hours [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
B.N.T.U. Says M.O.E. Sluggish with Proposal 22 Progress

B.N.T.U. Stands in Solidarity with Stevedores

CWU, Port of Belize Meet on a New C.B.A., but Impasse Continues

MoE Says B.N.T.U. Was Included in Re-categorizing Hardship

Education Continues, But No National Position on I.C.J. for B.N.T.U.

Ministry of Education Goes to Managing Authorities to Resolve B.N.T.U. Dispute

B.N.T.U. and M.O.E. At Impasse After Council of Management Rejects Sending Smaller Delegation



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The Annual TIDE Conservation Festival

Wailing Souls to headline Stars R Us

Bikini Sundayz turns nine

Ibo Fyah promises more positive music

Maestro Don releases two singles

Black Star Band seeks to boost - St Thomas

Samboni claims 'Nah Go Home' is an int'l hit

SPORTS more
FLOW’s New digital experience puts customers in control

Chase Leads Windies Day One Fight Back

Visit of hospital ship a new milestone in Dominica/China relations – Dr. Darroux

Bolt scores two goals in friendly match

Reggae Girlz move closer to World Cup dream

Bermuda To Play Against Sint Maarten Tonight

Bermuda To Play Against Sint Maarten Tonight

POLITICS more
Spencer accepts nomination to Constitutional Review Committee

Senate debating amendments to Fisheries Bill

City Nights take on Broadway feel

OBA: ‘PLP Is Taking Credit For Previous Govt’

OBA: ‘PLP Is Taking Credit For Previous Govt’

How Angela Merkel may spin disastrous Bavaria elections to her advantage

PLP tackles road safety

BUSINESS more
Audubon Tackles Illegal Fishing and Empowers Fisherfolk through Entrepreneurship

Chetumal to Become Free Zone

Three stocks trade on BSX

Burt in New York bank meetings

Electrical Trade Union Workers Hold Meeting

Re/insurers ‘Well Positioned To Absorb Losses’

DAIC explores opportunities for businesses with Cabrits Resort and Spa, Kempinski

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Audubon Tackles Illegal Fishing and Empowers Fisherfolk through Entrepreneurship

Charged for Unlawful Sexual Assault, Magdiel Ceas, Granted Bail

OW Police Makes Progress in Murder Investigation

A Deadly Assault on the Brothers Trapp in Boca del Rio

Teenager arrested after bus terminal brawl

Crab Hill crackdown

St Lucy residents welcome police action

RELATED STORIES
B.N.T.U. Says M.O.E. Sluggish with Proposal 22 Progress

B.N.T.U. Stands in Solidarity with Stevedores

CWU, Port of Belize Meet on a New C.B.A., but Impasse Continues

MoE Says B.N.T.U. Was Included in Re-categorizing Hardship

Education Continues, But No National Position on I.C.J. for B.N.T.U.

Ministry of Education Goes to Managing Authorities to Resolve B.N.T.U. Dispute

B.N.T.U. and M.O.E. At Impasse After Council of Management Rejects Sending Smaller Delegation

RECENT COMMENTS
XL to release results today
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Dont single out denom-schools
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

House cuts duty on CNG
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Missing soldier died from drowning
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Sonia Jones dies at 61
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Exciting times for T&T
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Clothes vendor murder
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Doughty ready to take on sailing royalty
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

RECENT COMMENTS
XL to release results today
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

10 wanted for Portmore crimes
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Gold medalist Homer returns home
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Dont single out denom-schools
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

House cuts duty on CNG
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Missing soldier died from drowning
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Sonia Jones dies at 61
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Exciting times for T&T
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Clothes vendor murder
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...

Doughty ready to take on sailing royalty
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE @ GMAIL . COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my...