Martin and Roberts miss out on qualifying spots

Antigua Observer - Friday, October 18, 2018

National youth swimmers, Samantha Roberts and Lleyton Martin, both missed on qualifying spots in their respective categories at the Natatorium swimming pool at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.read more

