Learning The Importance Of Being Focused

Bernews - Thursday, October 18, 2018

[Written by CedarBridge Academy S3 student Ariana Walters] On Friday, September 28, 2018 Ocean Rock Wellness came to CedarBridge Academy to help us...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Five Questions with Chi Ching Ching - From slangs to songs

Ocean Rock Wellness Student Workshops

VIDEO: Mix it up for 2015

Peace Day Celebrated at UVI

Peace Day Celebrated at UVI

Peace Day Celebrated at UVI

NGO promotes stress free society



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Leadership qualities are brought to the fore

So much more than being on stage

Team building with a difference

Giving their lives a voice

Super Nova to perform at Bermuda Festival

Good showing by local acts at Couples

Tiffani's prescription for dance

SPORTS more
World Sight Day 2018: “EYE CARE EVERYWHERE”

ANNOUNCEMENT: Massive clean-up campaign in Lower Goodwill

Docksiders Win A/B Division Softball Title

BBA Recognizes Junior Cycling Supporters

Police contributions to our community

Giving their lives a voice

Results: Second Spring Senior Bowling League

POLITICS more
Prime minister calls for more private investments

Opposition leader wins defamation lawsuit against former cabinet colleague

Cannonier axes UBP old guard

This Day in History - October 11

Education key in cancer fight, says banker

PM expects more flights, better services at privatised NMIA

Rent Restriction Act to be more equitable

BUSINESS more
Breeze named CFO of Hiscox Re ILS

Airbnb Will Collect 4.5 Percent Visitor Fee

Prime minister calls for more private investments

Video: ‘Taking Off’ Highlights Female Workers

Keeping stars to be theme of HR conference

Ghost tour adds Disney difference

Somers Ltd September 2018 Share Repurchases

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
From self-spreading vaccines to 3D drugs: the tech that will stop a pandemic

10 alleged gangsters arrested in Newlands, Portmore

Transgender prisoner born a male who sexually assaulted female inmates after being jailed for rape is sentenced to life 

Police contributions to our community

Murder trial witness branded a liar

Wright to retire as deputy commissioner

US inmate wants electric chair, not lethal injection

RELATED STORIES
Five Questions with Chi Ching Ching - From slangs to songs

Ocean Rock Wellness Student Workshops

VIDEO: Mix it up for 2015

Peace Day Celebrated at UVI

Peace Day Celebrated at UVI

Peace Day Celebrated at UVI

NGO promotes stress free society

RECENT COMMENTS
Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE@GMAIL.COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Andrew Bennett Gets Reprieve, but Not for Long
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Fire Leaves 7 Out of House and Home
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Great expectations for 2018 - JAMPRO looks forward to upcoming film initiatives and projects
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Settlement Offer Open, but P.U.P. Says It’s U.D.P.’s Fault
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Mobile phone customer hit with 1,500 bill
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Shaggy's friends deliver
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

RECENT COMMENTS
Shaw happy with drop in unemployment
linda: I strongly recommend SPYTECHENTERPRISE@GMAIL.COM , last week he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Andrew Bennett Gets Reprieve, but Not for Long
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Fire Leaves 7 Out of House and Home
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Great expectations for 2018 - JAMPRO looks forward to upcoming film initiatives and projects
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Settlement Offer Open, but P.U.P. Says It’s U.D.P.’s Fault
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Mobile phone customer hit with 1,500 bill
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Shaggy's friends deliver
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...