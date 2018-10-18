Popular Pilot Missing; Feared Dead After Plane Crash in Panama

Channel 5 Belize - Thursday, October 18, 2018

Believed to be missing and feared dead, well-known pilot forty-nine-year-old Jose Milo Paz has not been seen or heard from since Sunday. His family in San Pedro Town has been [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Trio Sought in Murder of “Monty” Lipka

Belizean Woman Knocked Down Guatemalan Farmer on Southern Highway

Did Family Conspire to Kill Missing Mark Pollard? Recording Made of Threats

Disappearance of Mark Pollard Linked to Possible Family Feud

Will leads help Police and family find missing Mark Pollard?

Where is Mark Pollard?

Crash Landing at the Municipal Airstrip



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ol' Hige! Riva Mumma! Escape from duppies this Halloween at Puzzle It

Rita Marley public speaking competition to celebrate five years

Capleton to take A St Mary Mi Come From to the world

Hold on to your destiny - - ... Price encourages Reggae Girlz to make the most of World Cup opportunity

Jamali campaigns for peace

DNL makes financial contribution to Independence celebration

Ban Akiyo Of Guadeloupe To Form Part Of Wcmf 2018  

SPORTS more
Revenge! - ... Sunshine Girls look to get better of England

The headmaster and sport

Cooper, Henry return for Windies Women

Ronaldo rape claims fabricated <I>- lawyer</I>

New recruiting regulations are tight <I>- Dyke

Hold on to your destiny - - ... Price encourages Reggae Girlz to make the most of World Cup opportunity

Cooper, Henry called up

POLITICS more
Rent Restriction Act to be more equitable

PM wants greater human capital development

Call to include cops and Customs

Opposition Leader wins defamation lawsuit against her former cabinet colleague

Grenada calls for referendum monitors

E.C Loblack Bridge to be completed and opened by December 15th

Donald Trump accuses Democrats of Venezuela-style socialism as he puts health care at heart of election

BUSINESS more
China promises not to weaken yuan

Call to include cops and Customs

$2.4 billion oil change

Tropic Air President Says Investors Need Better Support

Mirab Opens Its New Mega Department Store

Butterfield edges higher on BSX

Minister Attends BIU Housekeeping Workshop

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Ronaldo rape claims fabricated <I>- lawyer</I>

Belizean Nurse Killed in Car Wreck in North Carolina

2 Minors are Arraigned for the Murder of Bobby Garcia

Call to include cops and Customs

“Stop Abuse and Violence Against Seniors”

WANTED: Jamar Jamal Greaves

WANTED: Nemoy Shane Harvey

RELATED STORIES
Trio Sought in Murder of “Monty” Lipka

Belizean Woman Knocked Down Guatemalan Farmer on Southern Highway

Did Family Conspire to Kill Missing Mark Pollard? Recording Made of Threats

Disappearance of Mark Pollard Linked to Possible Family Feud

Will leads help Police and family find missing Mark Pollard?

Where is Mark Pollard?

Crash Landing at the Municipal Airstrip

RECENT COMMENTS
The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Andrew Bennett Gets Reprieve, but Not for Long
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Fire Leaves 7 Out of House and Home
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Great expectations for 2018 - JAMPRO looks forward to upcoming film initiatives and projects
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Settlement Offer Open, but P.U.P. Says It’s U.D.P.’s Fault
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Mobile phone customer hit with 1,500 bill
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Shaggy's friends deliver
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

'Walking Dead' handed maximum fine over stuntman's death
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

RECENT COMMENTS
The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Andrew Bennett Gets Reprieve, but Not for Long
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Fire Leaves 7 Out of House and Home
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Great expectations for 2018 - JAMPRO looks forward to upcoming film initiatives and projects
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Settlement Offer Open, but P.U.P. Says It’s U.D.P.’s Fault
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Mobile phone customer hit with 1,500 bill
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Shaggy's friends deliver
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

'Walking Dead' handed maximum fine over stuntman's death
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...