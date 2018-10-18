Developing nations warned, invest in or face unrest as World Bank launches first 'human capital' index

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, October 18, 2018

Developing nations warned, invest in or face unrest as World Bank launches first 'human capital' index elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Developing nations warned, invest in or face unrest as World Bank launches first 'human capital' index Save Mr Kim, who has...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
A vision for the developing world: free eye tests for all workers

Kim Jong-un's invitation for Pope Francis to visit North Korea condemned as propaganda stunt

Old people struggle to survive as South Korea becomes 'aged society'

Pictures of the Day: 7 October 2018

Putin slumps to lowest poll rating since 2012 as controversial increase in pension age becomes law

Australia set to be first country to wipe out cervical cancer

Study paves way for HIV drugs to be taken monthly rather than daily



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Jamali campaigns for peace

DNL makes financial contribution to Independence celebration

Ban Akiyo Of Guadeloupe To Form Part Of Wcmf 2018  

Local acts named for Bermuda Festival

Zouk All-Stars to perform at WCMF 2018

Sizzla, reggae duo inspire youth to 'fight'

Jamali campaigns for peace with 'Mistreatment'

SPORTS more
Video: BFA & Football Team Unveil New Uniforms

Video: BFA & Football Team Unveil New Uniforms

Windies Women squad for World T20 announced

Gov’t extends school term

Windies Women Squad For Icc Women’s World T20 Announced

Barnwell Misses Hundred, But Jaguars Claim Key Victory

Moore Competes In 50M Backstroke In Argentina

POLITICS more
Opposition Leader wins defamation lawsuit against her former cabinet colleague

Grenada calls for referendum monitors

E.C Loblack Bridge to be completed and opened by December 15th

Donald Trump accuses Democrats of Venezuela-style socialism as he puts health care at heart of election

UWI honours outstanding graduates

Ja could be in the first cohort to be measured in human capital index

OBA Leader Announces New Shadow Cabinet

BUSINESS more
Butterfield edges higher on BSX

Minister Attends BIU Housekeeping Workshop

Maiden sells US team to Sompo

Officials say impact of hurricanes more visible in tourism industry

Innovation seminar for entrepreneurs

BEDC To Host Disruption & Innovation Seminar

BEDC To Host Disruption & Innovation Seminar

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
WANTED: Jamar Jamal Greaves

WANTED: Nemoy Shane Harvey

Cops probe drag racing area - Crash claims life of Munro College teacher

Alleged Clarendon 'death squad' cop videotaped

Jamali campaigns for peace

Unidentified man found dead in St James

Hurricane Michael kills one in Florida

RELATED STORIES
A vision for the developing world: free eye tests for all workers

Kim Jong-un's invitation for Pope Francis to visit North Korea condemned as propaganda stunt

Old people struggle to survive as South Korea becomes 'aged society'

Pictures of the Day: 7 October 2018

Putin slumps to lowest poll rating since 2012 as controversial increase in pension age becomes law

Australia set to be first country to wipe out cervical cancer

Study paves way for HIV drugs to be taken monthly rather than daily

RECENT COMMENTS
The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Andrew Bennett Gets Reprieve, but Not for Long
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Fire Leaves 7 Out of House and Home
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Great expectations for 2018 - JAMPRO looks forward to upcoming film initiatives and projects
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Settlement Offer Open, but P.U.P. Says It’s U.D.P.’s Fault
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Mobile phone customer hit with 1,500 bill
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Shaggy's friends deliver
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

'Walking Dead' handed maximum fine over stuntman's death
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

RECENT COMMENTS
The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Andrew Bennett Gets Reprieve, but Not for Long
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Fire Leaves 7 Out of House and Home
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Great expectations for 2018 - JAMPRO looks forward to upcoming film initiatives and projects
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Settlement Offer Open, but P.U.P. Says It’s U.D.P.’s Fault
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Mobile phone customer hit with 1,500 bill
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Shaggy's friends deliver
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

'Walking Dead' handed maximum fine over stuntman's death
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...