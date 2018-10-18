Devonshire scholarships available

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, October 18, 2018

Spring scholarships worth up to 5,000 are available from Devonshire Parish Council. Students must be accepted or enrolled at an approved college, including Bermuda College, or university to qualify for the assistance with their undergraduate and graduate studies. Applicants must be Bermudian...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Four chosen for PwC and Abic scholarships

Devonshire Parish Council Offers Scholarships

Students given 200k Butterfield scholarships

Devonshire Parish Council Scholarship Deadline

Devonshire Parish Council scholarship deadline looms

Devonshire Parish Council Offering Scholarship

New scholarship aims to assist Devonshire students headed to tertiary education



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ban Akiyo Of Guadeloupe To Form Part Of Wcmf 2018  

Local acts named for Bermuda Festival

Zouk All-Stars to perform at WCMF 2018

Sizzla, reggae duo inspire youth to 'fight'

Jamali campaigns for peace with 'Mistreatment'

Celebrating Heroes: Miss Kitty doesn't consider herself a hero despite blood drive - success

Foota Hype begs loyal fans to buy him new phone

SPORTS more
Windies Women squad for World T20 announced

Gov’t extends school term

Windies Women Squad For Icc Women’s World T20 Announced

Barnwell Misses Hundred, But Jaguars Claim Key Victory

Moore Competes In 50M Backstroke In Argentina

“Pink Links Fore The Cure” Golf Tournament

Bolt to get start in trial game for soccer club in Australia

POLITICS more
UWI honours outstanding graduates

Ja could be in the first cohort to be measured in human capital index

OBA Leader Announces New Shadow Cabinet

Live Video: Interview With OBA Cannonier, Scott

Foota Hype begs loyal fans to buy him new phone

Foota Hype begs loyal fans to buy him new phone

Hotel, Lili offer tea-and-scent experience

BUSINESS more
Maiden sells US team to Sompo

Officials say impact of hurricanes more visible in tourism industry

Innovation seminar for entrepreneurs

BEDC To Host Disruption & Innovation Seminar

BEDC To Host Disruption & Innovation Seminar

New Mobile App Launches: ‘Aye Yo! Bermuda’

Nominations Open For The 2018 TechAwards

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Marijuana set to become legal across Canada

'Chucky' Brown Trial | Brown allegedly told INDECOM officer that senior cop supplied 'special' police squad with guns

Pope Francis compares having an abortion to 'hiring a contract killer'

Cops probe drag racing area

Police youth club launched at May Pen Primary

JDF private on gun charge

Alleged Clarendon 'death squad' cop videotaped

RELATED STORIES
Four chosen for PwC and Abic scholarships

Devonshire Parish Council Offers Scholarships

Students given 200k Butterfield scholarships

Devonshire Parish Council Scholarship Deadline

Devonshire Parish Council scholarship deadline looms

Devonshire Parish Council Offering Scholarship

New scholarship aims to assist Devonshire students headed to tertiary education

RECENT COMMENTS
The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Andrew Bennett Gets Reprieve, but Not for Long
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Fire Leaves 7 Out of House and Home
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Great expectations for 2018 - JAMPRO looks forward to upcoming film initiatives and projects
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Settlement Offer Open, but P.U.P. Says It’s U.D.P.’s Fault
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Mobile phone customer hit with 1,500 bill
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Shaggy's friends deliver
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

'Walking Dead' handed maximum fine over stuntman's death
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

RECENT COMMENTS
The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Andrew Bennett Gets Reprieve, but Not for Long
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Fire Leaves 7 Out of House and Home
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Great expectations for 2018 - JAMPRO looks forward to upcoming film initiatives and projects
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Settlement Offer Open, but P.U.P. Says It’s U.D.P.’s Fault
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Mobile phone customer hit with 1,500 bill
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Shaggy's friends deliver
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

'Walking Dead' handed maximum fine over stuntman's death
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...