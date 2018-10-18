OBA Leader Announces New Shadow Cabinet

Bernews - Wednesday, October 18, 2018

A ânew Shadow Cabinet serves to emphasise the One Bermuda Allianceâs change in course,â OBA Leader Craig Cannonier said today as he...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
UBP trio out of Shadow Cabinet

Live Video: Interview With OBA Cannonier, Scott

OBA Leader Announces New Shadow Cabinet

Live Video: Interview With OBA Cannonier, Scott

Summary: OBA Changes Over The Past Year

Opposition Leader loses vote of no confidence

OBA Interim Leader: Patricia Gordon-Pamplin



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Zouk All-Stars to perform at WCMF 2018

Sizzla, reggae duo inspire youth to 'fight'

Jamali campaigns for peace with 'Mistreatment'

Celebrating Heroes: Miss Kitty doesn't consider herself a hero despite blood drive - success

Foota Hype begs loyal fans to buy him new phone

Foota Hype begs loyal fans to buy him new phone

BUSINESS BYTE: Dewar’s is Official Whisky of the World Creole Music Festival as Archipelago Trading becomes a Sponsor

SPORTS more
Bolt to get start in trial game for soccer club in Australia

BUSINESS BYTE: Flow Evo puts customers in control

Results: Bermuda Mixed Majors Bowling League

Oct 14: Road Closures For Partner-Re 5K Race

Sport Scoreboard, October 10, 2018

Selley and Smith a combination that works

Jennings stuns radio by quitting Sports Zone

POLITICS more
Ja could be in the first cohort to be measured in human capital index

OBA Leader Announces New Shadow Cabinet

Live Video: Interview With OBA Cannonier, Scott

Foota Hype begs loyal fans to buy him new phone

Foota Hype begs loyal fans to buy him new phone

Hotel, Lili offer tea-and-scent experience

PLP road safety meeting

BUSINESS more
Maiden sells US team to Sompo

Officials say impact of hurricanes more visible in tourism industry

Innovation seminar for entrepreneurs

BEDC To Host Disruption & Innovation Seminar

BEDC To Host Disruption & Innovation Seminar

New Mobile App Launches: ‘Aye Yo! Bermuda’

Nominations Open For The 2018 TechAwards

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Pope Francis compares having an abortion to 'hiring a contract killer'

Cops probe drag racing area

Police youth club launched at May Pen Primary

JDF private on gun charge

Alleged Clarendon 'death squad' cop videotaped

Father killed, son injured in restaurant attack

Jamali campaigns for peace with 'Mistreatment'

RELATED STORIES
UBP trio out of Shadow Cabinet

Live Video: Interview With OBA Cannonier, Scott

OBA Leader Announces New Shadow Cabinet

Live Video: Interview With OBA Cannonier, Scott

Summary: OBA Changes Over The Past Year

Opposition Leader loses vote of no confidence

OBA Interim Leader: Patricia Gordon-Pamplin

RECENT COMMENTS
The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Andrew Bennett Gets Reprieve, but Not for Long
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Fire Leaves 7 Out of House and Home
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Great expectations for 2018 - JAMPRO looks forward to upcoming film initiatives and projects
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Settlement Offer Open, but P.U.P. Says It’s U.D.P.’s Fault
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Mobile phone customer hit with 1,500 bill
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Shaggy's friends deliver
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

'Walking Dead' handed maximum fine over stuntman's death
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

RECENT COMMENTS
The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Andrew Bennett Gets Reprieve, but Not for Long
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Fire Leaves 7 Out of House and Home
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Great expectations for 2018 - JAMPRO looks forward to upcoming film initiatives and projects
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Settlement Offer Open, but P.U.P. Says It’s U.D.P.’s Fault
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Mobile phone customer hit with 1,500 bill
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Shaggy's friends deliver
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

'Walking Dead' handed maximum fine over stuntman's death
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...