Own experience pushes former model to change perception of mental illness

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, October 18, 2018

WHILE walking home from church with her mother in 1984, four-year-old Shakerea Lawla noticed a homeless man in the vicinity of the building and was curious about his depressing state.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Some cases of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder could be misdiagnosed immune disorders

American with bipolar disorder turns mental illness advocate

Mental illness and the family

Podcast: Teen Launches Awareness Campaign

All hands needed on deck for schizophrenia

Resocialising madness

Mental-health systems need serious attention



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
CHEERS! to the 'Land'

Coming in hot

Heritage Fest starts Oct 13

It was cool to pop style

A Star is Born | Pain, passion, music

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween | Halloween is ALIVE

The Met Opera 2018-19 Season opens on Sunday

SPORTS more
Laurie Foster | Has ISSA said and done enough?

Tjis Day in History — October 10

Sports Briefs

IOC approves three bids for 2026 Winter Games

Boyz fly out tomorrow to face Bonaire

IOC picks Senegal as first African hosts for Youth Olympics

Ganga: Overhaul required to make Windies great again

POLITICS more
Seprod wins clean sweep at JMEA awards

I failed to meet permanent residency requirements. What are my options?

PM extends condolence to Haiti in aftermath of quake

PM upbeat about NWC's renewable energy thrust

Ja to be measured in World Bank human capital index

Waite pleased with reserve players - Yesterday's results

Solar panels to be installed at Mona Reservoir <I>- PM Holness

BUSINESS more
Consumer confidence rises to new high - Businesses concerned about sliding dollar

Healthy boost for Tru-Juice - Trade Winds sales handled by Wisynco jump 22%

Foreigners snap up Istanbul's iconic waterfront mansions

Namibia to sharpen land

IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.7% for 2018, 2019 as risks rise

How European cities are battling diesel-polluted air

South Africa finance minister resigns over graft testimony

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Hold media to a higher standard on gender-based violence

82 per cent of cases involve males aged 20 to 36 — Chuck

Embattled cop sought help from INDECOM

House committee to review 2014 anti-gang law

Changes soon for gun licences to security firms

Coming in hot

Canada struggling to find police capable of detecting drug-drivers as country prepares for legal marijuana

RELATED STORIES
Some cases of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder could be misdiagnosed immune disorders

American with bipolar disorder turns mental illness advocate

Mental illness and the family

Podcast: Teen Launches Awareness Campaign

All hands needed on deck for schizophrenia

Resocialising madness

Mental-health systems need serious attention

RECENT COMMENTS
The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Andrew Bennett Gets Reprieve, but Not for Long
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Fire Leaves 7 Out of House and Home
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Great expectations for 2018 - JAMPRO looks forward to upcoming film initiatives and projects
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Settlement Offer Open, but P.U.P. Says It’s U.D.P.’s Fault
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Mobile phone customer hit with 1,500 bill
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Shaggy's friends deliver
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

'Walking Dead' handed maximum fine over stuntman's death
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

RECENT COMMENTS
The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
bravo8: Hello world We Only Make - The boss Reseller :- Hacking Tools & Hacking services, Also Teach Hacking Methods Via teem weaver or Anydesk, Each Method Take minimum 1 hour to learn with vedio...

Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Andrew Bennett Gets Reprieve, but Not for Long
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Fire Leaves 7 Out of House and Home
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Great expectations for 2018 - JAMPRO looks forward to upcoming film initiatives and projects
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Settlement Offer Open, but P.U.P. Says It’s U.D.P.’s Fault
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Mobile phone customer hit with 1,500 bill
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Shaggy's friends deliver
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

'Walking Dead' handed maximum fine over stuntman's death
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...