M.O.H. Wants to Ban Soft-drinks From Schools

Channel 5 Belize - Tuesday, October 18, 2018

The Ministry of Health wants to ban soft-drinks from schools countrywide, a move which has already been implemented in some Caribbean countries. Â The announcement was made by Health Minister Pablo [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
M.O.H. C.E.O Confirms Shortage of Medical Materials

Maya Wanted Representation on Referendum; G.O.B. Says No Thanks

Trim the Fat! M.O.H. Tackles Obesity in Belize

M.O.H. Says No ‘Pink Eye’ Relief from Eye Drops

M.O.H. Says Pink Eye Cases Have Not Peaked – 9,000 in a Month

Still no Confirmed Cases of Zika in Belize, M.O.H. Prepares Nonetheless

Ministry of Health Offers Free Medical Services



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Louder than lyrics - Musicians, entertainers focused on the environment

Chinna Smith's next concept - Binghistra

'An amazing feeling' - - Reggae Girlz grab crucial World Cup Qualifying win over Costa Rica

‘Three’ Exhibit Set To Open On October 14

Bermuda School Of Music To Tour In Chicago

A must-see production of Annie

Living out her dreams

SPORTS more
'A step forward' - Herbert Morrison advance to daCosta Cup second round

Veteran jockey Vassell Najair dead

KT goalie ends - JC's unbeaten run

Accentless and heavily melanised

'An amazing feeling' - - Reggae Girlz grab crucial World Cup Qualifying win over Costa Rica

'Our business is not yours' - Wellington says Government cannot dictate ISSA affairs

CP U-14 celebrate

POLITICS more
KT goalie ends - JC's unbeaten run

Offshore college code coming

St Lucia to host two events on impact of climate change

Rowley team sweeps internal elections

Work to resume on new hospital next month – PM Skerrit

Gov’t commits $50,000 to Dominica Cancer Society

PM Skerrit warns of more frequent and ferocious storms

BUSINESS more
Facebook wants people to invite its cameras into their homes

KT goalie ends - JC's unbeaten run

Butterfield rises, BFM falls

Loss events to cost Lancashire up to 75m

RUBiS Donates $10,000 To P.A.L.S. Charity

Youth Rocket Pitch For Student Entrepreneurs

Youth Rocket Pitch For Student Entrepreneurs

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
JPS employee among four arrested for fuel theft at Hunts Bay power station

Convicted Murderers Get Sentence Reduced

Magdiel Ceas Charged for Sexual Offence with Runaway Teen

Was Gun-toting OW Cop in the Company of a Wanted Man?

Humans Remains Found in Belmopan

Did Pedro Pena Die of an Accidental Fall?

San Ignacio Teen is Murdered Inside Temple at Cahal Pech Maya Monument

RELATED STORIES
M.O.H. C.E.O Confirms Shortage of Medical Materials

Maya Wanted Representation on Referendum; G.O.B. Says No Thanks

Trim the Fat! M.O.H. Tackles Obesity in Belize

M.O.H. Says No ‘Pink Eye’ Relief from Eye Drops

M.O.H. Says Pink Eye Cases Have Not Peaked – 9,000 in a Month

Still no Confirmed Cases of Zika in Belize, M.O.H. Prepares Nonetheless

Ministry of Health Offers Free Medical Services

RECENT COMMENTS
The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Saltus Win Primary School Swimming At NSC
Nicholas Shields: ✅COMPOSITE HACKS✅ •• Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online? Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. •• ⚡️⚡️ ✅✅ For Years Now We have...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
TOM: We are a group of professional HACKERS and we offer the best hacking services you can find (for sure!). - Get any password from any E-Mail address. - Get any password from any social network such...

Clarien gives 85,000 to good causes
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Eric Meier: very big thank you to the hacker that made it possible (jeajamhacker@gmail.com)

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
Maggie: As usual David, its been 'modernised' . Because in the dumbing down of our society, its too 'complicated' to use words like 'yonder' and look it up. Even though every words are at the fingertips...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

RECENT COMMENTS
The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
ian: I'm hacker and Services provider intersted in any thing i do fair deals. I will show you each and everything also teaching Western Union transfer I have all tools that you need to spam Credit...

Saltus Win Primary School Swimming At NSC
Nicholas Shields: ✅COMPOSITE HACKS✅ •• Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online? Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. •• ⚡️⚡️ ✅✅ For Years Now We have...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
TOM: We are a group of professional HACKERS and we offer the best hacking services you can find (for sure!). - Get any password from any E-Mail address. - Get any password from any social network such...

Clarien gives 85,000 to good causes
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Eric Meier: very big thank you to the hacker that made it possible (jeajamhacker@gmail.com)

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
Maggie: As usual David, its been 'modernised' . Because in the dumbing down of our society, its too 'complicated' to use words like 'yonder' and look it up. Even though every words are at the fingertips...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...