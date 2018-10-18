Strong aftershock rattles north Haiti day after deadly quake

Dominica News Online - Monday, October 18, 2018

PORT-DE-PAIX, Haiti â A magnitude 5.2 aftershock struck Haiti on Sunday, even as survivors of the previous dayâs temblor were sifting through the rubble of their cinderblock homes. The death toll stood at 12, with fears it could rise, Associated...read more

