Nomination period extended for Windrush Legacy publication

Jamaica Observer - Monday, October 18, 2018

THE deadline for nominations for the Jamaican High Commission's Windrush Legacy publication has been extended to October 31, 2018. The Windrush Legacy publication is a major project of the high commission to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the SS Empire Windrush, which was a...read more

