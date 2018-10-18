Hamilton Health Centre reopening delayed

Royal Gazette - Sunday, October 18, 2018

The reopening of the Hamilton Health Centre on Victoria Street has been set back a week for urgent building repairs. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said that the facility was expected to be open tomorrow, but plumbing problems recurred and further repairs were needed. An update...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Hamilton Health Centre ready for next week

Hamilton Health Centre shut down for the week

Repairs close Health Centre for Monday

Health centre noxious smell fixed

Happy Valley Centre to reopen

Happy Valley Centre to reopen

Prospect Primary reopens



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Range of talent on NIFCA stage

Celebrating with China

The Innocence of Guilt

Choirs perform at St Luke's

Heron still has the Will

Careers not planned

Songwriters urged to secure their creations

SPORTS more
Results: BRFU Mad Hatters Tournament

BPBA Powerboat Finals & Prize Presentations

150 Young Runners Compete In MAAC Dash

WCK pays tribute to band member who died in traffic accident

Robinson bags four as PHC make statement

Saltus Win Primary School Swimming At NSC

James & Cipres Win French Masters Skating

POLITICS more
How the former French prime minister Manuel Valls is looking to tame Catalan separatists as mayor of Barcelona

A labour beyond just production

#MeToo movement sends Hollywood figures into exile, not jail

Ivy Ralph the Original Diva, says daughter Sheryl

Heritage and creative output - Evolving journey of arts education

Bender: C'down still below top form

Barton announced as Opposition chair

BUSINESS more
BTUC: Consider Employment & Pay Equity Laws

Monument Re Completes Acquisition Of Aspecta

An Opposition in search of praise

Building wealth and losing weight — the amazing parallels

Theatre for US-trained nurse who wanted to practise in Jamaica

Clarke promises broad-based IPO for Wigton Wind Farm

Alorica readies for 2,000 new BPO jobs in Jamaica

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Results: BRFU Mad Hatters Tournament

Shooting in Lightfoot Lane

Limo crash leaves 20 Dead in Upstate New York

Retired DCP Novelette Grant to get national honour

Bulgarian journalist found brutally murdered in park

Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu to meet for first time since Russian aircraft shot down in Syria

WCK pays tribute to band member who died in traffic accident

RELATED STORIES
Hamilton Health Centre ready for next week

Hamilton Health Centre shut down for the week

Repairs close Health Centre for Monday

Health centre noxious smell fixed

Happy Valley Centre to reopen

Happy Valley Centre to reopen

Prospect Primary reopens

RECENT COMMENTS
Saltus Win Primary School Swimming At NSC
Nicholas Shields: ✅COMPOSITE HACKS✅ •• Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online? Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. •• ⚡️⚡️ ✅✅ For Years Now We have...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
TOM: We are a group of professional HACKERS and we offer the best hacking services you can find (for sure!). - Get any password from any E-Mail address. - Get any password from any social network such...

Clarien gives 85,000 to good causes
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Eric Meier: very big thank you to the hacker that made it possible (jeajamhacker@gmail.com)

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
Maggie: As usual David, its been 'modernised' . Because in the dumbing down of our society, its too 'complicated' to use words like 'yonder' and look it up. Even though every words are at the fingertips...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

RECENT COMMENTS
Saltus Win Primary School Swimming At NSC
Nicholas Shields: ✅COMPOSITE HACKS✅ •• Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online? Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. •• ⚡️⚡️ ✅✅ For Years Now We have...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
TOM: We are a group of professional HACKERS and we offer the best hacking services you can find (for sure!). - Get any password from any E-Mail address. - Get any password from any social network such...

Clarien gives 85,000 to good causes
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Eric Meier: very big thank you to the hacker that made it possible (jeajamhacker@gmail.com)

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
Maggie: As usual David, its been 'modernised' . Because in the dumbing down of our society, its too 'complicated' to use words like 'yonder' and look it up. Even though every words are at the fingertips...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...