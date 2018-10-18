Belco wants talks to end work-to-rule

Royal Gazette - Saturday, October 18, 2018

Directors at under-fire power firm Belco are prepared to meet union and government representatives to try to end industrial action at the firm. A spokesman for Ascendant Group, Belcos parent company, said the board wanted talks to end a work-to-rule imposed by the Electricity Supply Trade...read more

