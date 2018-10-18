Texaco launches LPG Autogas

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, October 18, 2018

Petroleum marketing company Texaco this morning launched its liquid petroleum gas (LPG) product called, Autogas, which will see a significant slash in the cost of fuel for motorists who convert their vehicles, according to CEO of GB Energy Texaco Jamaica, Mauricio Pulido.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
GB-Texaco plans phased roll-out of LPG fuel Autogas

Texaco launches LPG Autogas at HWT station

GB-Texaco unveils cashless, cardless fuel payment system

Energy minister welcomes new service station

Star of the Jamaican road

Texaco operator eyeing Petcom asset

Texaco goes solar



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Video: Gombey Festival Press Conference

Video: Gombey Festival Press Conference

Heroes Weekend carnival to expand to ten days

Ten Days Of Events For BHW Carnival In 2019

Ten Days Of Events For BHW Carnival In 2019

‘Catch A Fire’ Tribute To The Late Maria Caisey

‘Catch A Fire’ Tribute To The Late Maria Caisey

SPORTS more
Windies In A Perilous Position After Two Days

BREAKING NEWS: Serious accident under Canefield Cliff

WINDIES lose, despite McLean’s Half-Century

Windies lose to South Africa despite McLean’s Half-Century

Haile Eve Scores In Pfeiffer University Victory

Sport Scoreboard, October 5, 2018

It would have to be all about Mourinho, wouldnt it?

POLITICS more
TRINIDAD Opposition Leader calls for general elections, dismisses budget

Simmons challenge to Roban confirmed

PLP attitude to UBP is hypocrisy on steroids

Will PM Holness save his people?

Gov't officials, CHEC and NWA discuss Mandela project

Phillips leads

Bermuda to give English test before work permits issued

BUSINESS more
BAS shares jump 34.4

TRINIDAD Opposition Leader calls for general elections, dismisses budget

GOJ policy focused on broadening ownership base of the economy - Clarke

Clarien Donates $85,000 To Bermuda Charities

BELCO: ‘Regular Service Has Resumed’

Lawyer sees strong fintech start-up interest

Why BSX investors have reason to smile

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Court frowns on man for beating woman

Motorcycle Accident claims life

Former St Andrews student wins £80,000 damages from man cleared of raping her

Betting shop staff tackle armed robber

Sadistic German couple who tortured and killed women in 'House of Horrors' are jailed 

Footage shows Ronaldo dancing with rape accuser in Las Vegas

Appeal after teen goes missing

RELATED STORIES
GB-Texaco plans phased roll-out of LPG fuel Autogas

Texaco launches LPG Autogas at HWT station

GB-Texaco unveils cashless, cardless fuel payment system

Energy minister welcomes new service station

Star of the Jamaican road

Texaco operator eyeing Petcom asset

Texaco goes solar

RECENT COMMENTS
Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Eric Meier: very big thank you to the hacker that made it possible (jeajamhacker@gmail.com)

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
Maggie: As usual David, its been 'modernised' . Because in the dumbing down of our society, its too 'complicated' to use words like 'yonder' and look it up. Even though every words are at the fingertips...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Eric Meier: very big thank you to the hacker that made it possible (jeajamhacker@gmail.com)

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
Maggie: As usual David, its been 'modernised' . Because in the dumbing down of our society, its too 'complicated' to use words like 'yonder' and look it up. Even though every words are at the fingertips...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...