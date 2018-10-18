PM's entrance shows she can laugh at herself - Telegraph readers react to the week's top stories 

Telegraph UK - Friday, October 18, 2018

PM's entrance shows she can laugh at herself - Telegraph readers react to the week's top stories elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More PM's entrance shows she can laugh at herself - Telegraph readers react to the week's top stories Save Telegraph readers have reacted...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dog hide tax starting to bite for North Koreans

Duchess of Cambridge returns to work after five-month maternity leave with forest school visit

Chinese warship heads off US destroyer in South China Sea confrontation

'Bregret' on the rise as Remainers favour abandoning Brexit, poll shows

Brexit has made the UK 'the seventh best value holiday destination in the world'

Nicola Sturgeon accuses Theresa May of 'clutching at straws' over claim to have saved the Union

5x5 bulletin for Tuesday 3 October: Listen to today's essential news from the Telegraph



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The fine art of unnecessary things

Pure and simple

Gurret Serves As Artist In Residence In Cornwall

After 12: Cami Doll's Dress to Impress

Nesbeth's AMEN due next month

Sean Paul makes case for athletes

Alternatives for Urica Rose

SPORTS more
Windies lose to South Africa despite McLean’s Half-Century

Haile Eve Scores In Pfeiffer University Victory

Sport Scoreboard, October 5, 2018

It would have to be all about Mourinho, wouldnt it?

Tenth Corona season launched with a twist

Mayho poised for Presidents Cup race

Leverock raring to go against Sint Maarten

POLITICS more
Simmons challenge to Roban confirmed

PLP attitude to UBP is hypocrisy on steroids

Will PM Holness save his people?

Gov't officials, CHEC and NWA discuss Mandela project

Phillips leads

Bermuda to give English test before work permits issued

PM clarifies Govt's approach to Heroes' Circle Oval project

BUSINESS more
BELCO: ‘Regular Service Has Resumed’

Lawyer sees strong fintech start-up interest

Why BSX investors have reason to smile

Tech to impact every part of insurance

Private jet brokerage opens island office

Digitised ID system to launch next year

Diane Elliott: Working To Help Value Bermuda

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Jury shown footage of Steede before stabbing

'Daddy! I found a sword!': Eight-year-old girl pulls 1,500-year-old weapon from lake in Sweden 

Anguillan hotelier sentenced to five months, slapped with fine

Video: October 5th Bernews Morning Newsflash

On the hunt for Disease X, an undiscovered virus that could kill us all

Jogger spots streaker before dawn in Paget

Betting shop staff tackle armed robber

RELATED STORIES
Dog hide tax starting to bite for North Koreans

Duchess of Cambridge returns to work after five-month maternity leave with forest school visit

Chinese warship heads off US destroyer in South China Sea confrontation

'Bregret' on the rise as Remainers favour abandoning Brexit, poll shows

Brexit has made the UK 'the seventh best value holiday destination in the world'

Nicola Sturgeon accuses Theresa May of 'clutching at straws' over claim to have saved the Union

5x5 bulletin for Tuesday 3 October: Listen to today's essential news from the Telegraph

RECENT COMMENTS
Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Eric Meier: very big thank you to the hacker that made it possible (jeajamhacker@gmail.com)

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
Maggie: As usual David, its been 'modernised' . Because in the dumbing down of our society, its too 'complicated' to use words like 'yonder' and look it up. Even though every words are at the fingertips...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Eric Meier: very big thank you to the hacker that made it possible (jeajamhacker@gmail.com)

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
Maggie: As usual David, its been 'modernised' . Because in the dumbing down of our society, its too 'complicated' to use words like 'yonder' and look it up. Even though every words are at the fingertips...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...