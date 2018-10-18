SSA moves to cut wait time

Nation News - Friday, October 18, 2018

The Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) has been working with an inadequate number of trucks for more than five years but even so, general manager Rosalind Knight said no community ought to be dealing with...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
SSA: Waste haulers’ offer a complex issue

Private haulers are back

Metal Option

Public urged to cooperate with private collectors

White Hill pickup still on

SSA: Don’t blame tipping fee

Police called in for SSA protesters



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
School Model Search finals tomorrow

Academic Clinton Hutton ventures into popular writing

Musical mission: Peace initiative boss targets youth

5 Questions with Beres Hammond

BUSINESS BYTE: Fine Foods Sponsors World Creole Music Festival ‘White Oak the Official Rum’

Audio: Slanga Releases Song “Heart Cries Out”

Mirrors Art and Digital Competition Winners

SPORTS more
Pooran, Emrit lead Red Force to win over defending champs

Guyana hopes to stop Dom Rep next year

Not leaving North

Photos: BHF League Season Gets Underway

Photos: BHF League Season Gets Underway

Video: Dante Leverock Scores For Narva Trans

ISSA strengthens transfer rules

POLITICS more
Canada relieved trade deal done, won't forget Trump attacks

Google urban development raises data concerns

Amendment to General Registry Act Debated by Senators

 Bigger test for consumers

Premier Burt: ‘Even A Monopoly Must Act Right’

PM Skerrit reports progress in Petite Savanne Resettlement Project

PLP Confirm Candidates For Upcoming Election

BUSINESS more
Longtime Facebook exec new head of Instagram

Walter Molano | Mongolia: Home on the plain

Canada relieved trade deal done, won't forget Trump attacks

Toyota, SoftBank setting up mobility services joint venture

New law mandates seats for women on corporate boards

Automakers blanch at ambitious emissions cuts

Google urban development raises data concerns

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Musical mission: Peace initiative boss targets youth

JBA: Keep criminals out, but allow regular people access to finance

PC Patten Discharges Firearm Outside of Sugar City Night Club

A Marijuana Haul Near the Corozal Free Zone

An Alleged Abduction Attempt is Foiled in Orange Walk District

State of Emergency Lifted; Detained Inmates Share Their Stories Upon Release

Not leaving North

RELATED STORIES
SSA: Waste haulers’ offer a complex issue

Private haulers are back

Metal Option

Public urged to cooperate with private collectors

White Hill pickup still on

SSA: Don’t blame tipping fee

Police called in for SSA protesters

RECENT COMMENTS
Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Eric Meier: very big thank you to the hacker that made it possible (jeajamhacker@gmail.com)

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
Maggie: As usual David, its been 'modernised' . Because in the dumbing down of our society, its too 'complicated' to use words like 'yonder' and look it up. Even though every words are at the fingertips...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Eric Meier: very big thank you to the hacker that made it possible (jeajamhacker@gmail.com)

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
Maggie: As usual David, its been 'modernised' . Because in the dumbing down of our society, its too 'complicated' to use words like 'yonder' and look it up. Even though every words are at the fingertips...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...