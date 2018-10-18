Student who tried to steal jet to be deported to Trinidad

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, October 18, 2018

MIAMI, United States (CMC) â The 22âyear-old Trinidad and Tobago student who tried to steal an American Airlines jet from Orlando Melbourne International Airport last month has accepted a plea deal and agreed not to come back to the United States.read more

