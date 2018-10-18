Caribbean jolted by two earthquakes within six-hour period

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, October 18, 2018

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Several Caribbean countries were rattled as two earthquakes hit the region within a six-hour period, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of The West Indies (UWI) has said.In the first instance, the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Trinidad hit by strong aftershock

Three C'bean islands rattled by earthquake

Three Caribbean islands rattled by earthquake

Caribbean countries rocked by strong earthquake

Quake rattles three Caribbean islands

Barbados jolted by earthquake

Two earthquakes rattle Caribbean islands



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lucky in Jamaica

Promoter killed in Anchovy

A PAN-tastic affair in 'St Bess'

Kingston celebrates Oktoberfest on Oct 5

Monty takes stroll down memory lane

This Day in History - October 2

Carnival Horizon goes to Ocho Rios today

SPORTS more
Bermuda Flag Football Season Gets Underway

Bermuda Flag Football Season Gets Underway

This Day in History - October 2

Ronaldo sued over alleged rape

Gonsalves: Female players will be paid

A wave of opportunity - Local surfers prepare for Olympic qualifiers

Paul Wright | Godspeed, 'Jolly'

POLITICS more
Canadian dairy farmers criticize new trade pact with US

Editorial: Good luck PM Browne

Seaga 'drops legs', talks music history

Edith hopes hang by thread

MP Famous: Release The Report Into JetGate

‘Don't bully us’, Britain takes new combative tone to Brexit talks

PM Skerrit calls for more teaching of Dominica’s history at schools

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 1 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 1 2018

Too much SCREEN TIME, too little HORSEPLAY for kids

Canadian dairy farmers criticize new trade pact with US

Big data in big business

Bresheh launches new line of bags

Big data in big business

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Promoter killed in Anchovy

Tear down the police force and rebuild it

It's more than just a 'likkle' sex

'I just cried'

Widow kept husband's body for 1Â½ years

Man nabbed in Jamaica, after being on the run for 15 years, sentenced

Jamaica's plan to eliminate gender-based violence gets funding support

RELATED STORIES
Trinidad hit by strong aftershock

Three C'bean islands rattled by earthquake

Three Caribbean islands rattled by earthquake

Caribbean countries rocked by strong earthquake

Quake rattles three Caribbean islands

Barbados jolted by earthquake

Two earthquakes rattle Caribbean islands

RECENT COMMENTS
Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Dan Carlile: just want to appreciate this hacker cause he is always active if not for BLackhatthacker@tuta.io i would never know what my wife has been doing while am away Thank you.

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
Maggie: As usual David, its been 'modernised' . Because in the dumbing down of our society, its too 'complicated' to use words like 'yonder' and look it up. Even though every words are at the fingertips...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Rates
Dan Carlile: just want to appreciate this hacker cause he is always active if not for BLackhatthacker@tuta.io i would never know what my wife has been doing while am away Thank you.

London's burning, London's burning. Look yonder, look yonder. Fire Fire, fire fire, and we have no water.
Maggie: As usual David, its been 'modernised' . Because in the dumbing down of our society, its too 'complicated' to use words like 'yonder' and look it up. Even though every words are at the fingertips...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...