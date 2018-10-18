The Weekend in Sports

Channel 5 Belize - Tuesday, October 18, 2018

Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â  [Highlights of the weekend sporting activities...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Weekend Sporting Activities with James Adderley

James Adderley and the Weekend in Sports

Sports: the Weekend Activities

James Adderley’s Sports Monday

The World of Sports with James Adderley

James Adderley’s Monday Sports Highlights

James Adderley and the Weekend Sporting Highlights



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Review: Loren’s Farm To Table, Sea To Plate

Cooking up a TV show

On Stage - A showcase of spectacle

Hope River flooded The Serengeti with positive vibrations

'Teach them Tosh'

All set for a Merritone Reunion

Staynn hopes dads do better

SPORTS more
Aaliyah Nolan Scores Twice In North Texas Win

BMRC Welcomes ‘New Faces & New Class’

Bermuda Win More CARIFTA Triathlon Medals

Photos: Tokio Millennium Triathlon Event

BCB Cricket President Congratulates Oni Smith

BCB Cricket President Congratulates Oni Smith

Football: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

POLITICS more
MP Famous: Release The Report Into JetGate

‘Don't bully us’, Britain takes new combative tone to Brexit talks

PM Skerrit calls for more teaching of Dominica’s history at schools

Germany uncovers terrorist group which attacked foreigners in Chemnitz

MP Dunkley: “Time To Bring The Party Together”

BREAKING NEWS: Roseau North MP escorted out of parliament

North and South Korea begin removing landmines along fortified DMZ

BUSINESS more
Butterfield shares fall 1.4

ConsenSys Invests $6.5 Million In DrumG Tech

Conference Designed to focus on female empowerment

Hamilton Announces Panelists At GR Innovation

LinkBermuda invests 2m in network upgrade

Bermudian start-up attracts 6.5m investment

50% – First Phase Of Sugar Tax In Effect Today

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Gun pointed ‘in my face’

Background blunder?... Alleged RIU rapist was wanted by Mandeville police

Travone Saltus Sentenced To Life For Murder

Sir Paul McCartney photo-bombs couple's wedding shoot

Female university student reported missing

Man in custody over deadly downtown Kingston crash

Mark Lamarr has assault and false imprisonment charges dropped 

RELATED STORIES
Weekend Sporting Activities with James Adderley

James Adderley and the Weekend in Sports

Sports: the Weekend Activities

James Adderley’s Sports Monday

The World of Sports with James Adderley

James Adderley’s Monday Sports Highlights

James Adderley and the Weekend Sporting Highlights

RECENT COMMENTS
30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

RECENT COMMENTS
30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
BRAD: Are you desperately in need of a hacker in any area of your life??? then you can contact; ( HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM ) services like; -hack into your cheating partner's...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...