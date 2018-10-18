Prince William visits British troops in Kenya, trains with them

Nation News - Monday, October 18, 2018

NNANYUKI, Kenya â Prince William visited British troops in Kenya on Sunday, participating in a training exercise north of the capital Nairobi. The second in the line to the throne - who served in the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at royal wedding

It's a boy: UK's Prince William, Kate have third child

Kenya opposition leader calls for calm after deadly violence

At least eleven dead as post-election unrest erupts in Kenya

Observers give Kenya vote thumbs up amid pockets of protest

Hectic first day for Prince Harry

Westgate mall reopens in Kenya



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Cooking up a TV show

On Stage - A showcase of spectacle

Hope River flooded The Serengeti with positive vibrations

'Teach them Tosh'

All set for a Merritone Reunion

Staynn hopes dads do better

Dalton advances in X Factor round

SPORTS more
Football: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

Canada Win ISBHF Ball Hockey Championships

Tyler Butterfield Wins Silver Medal In Mexico

Football: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

Gordon & Couper Win Tokio Millennium Triathlon

Canada Win ISBHF Ball Hockey Championships

Sport Scoreboard, October 1, 2018

POLITICS more
PLP Women’s Caucus Host ‘Women in Politics’

Summary: OBA Changes Over The Past Year

Cannonier: Economic Recovery Has ‘Stalled’

PLP Women’s Caucus Host ‘Women in Politics’

OBA Nomination Deadline Is At Noon Today

PM takes WTO trade dispute to UN

Japanese politician kicked out of meeting for sucking cough drops

BUSINESS more
50% – First Phase Of Sugar Tax In Effect Today

Equiti Establishing Presence, To Launch ICO

Simple advice for a novice investor

Confidence slump canary in the coal mine

New self-storage business opens in East End

LinkBermuda Investing $2M In Network Upgrade

C'down change focus after qualification

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Germany arrests six 'right-wing terrorists' in Chemnitz on suspicion of forming cell to attack migrants

Study paves way for HIV drugs to be taken monthly rather than daily

Man admits prowling charge

Gold Point Archery Range League Results

Editorial: How is that a criminal offence

Gunmen rob shop

Photographer at centre of Nobel row given two year jail term for rape

RELATED STORIES
Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at royal wedding

It's a boy: UK's Prince William, Kate have third child

Kenya opposition leader calls for calm after deadly violence

At least eleven dead as post-election unrest erupts in Kenya

Observers give Kenya vote thumbs up amid pockets of protest

Hectic first day for Prince Harry

Westgate mall reopens in Kenya

RECENT COMMENTS
Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...