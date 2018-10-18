'The finest Jamaica has to offer'

Jamaica Observer - Monday, October 18, 2018

PUERTO Seco Beach Club in Discovery Bay, St Ann, opened in fine style two Saturdays ago to scores of guests, including Government ministers and Opposition Members of Parliament.The popular beach, once named among the world's top 10 beaches, boasts beautiful white sand bordered by light...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Puerto Seco Beach to be a world-class family attraction

Brothers enjoy facilities at Puerto Seco Beach

Konoko Falls and Park - mixing nature with sun, sea and sand

New tourism frontier opening in Discovery Bay

New look for Puerto Seco - Beach reopens after US$5.5m investment by Guardsman Group

Renovations breathe life into Puerto Seco

Gov’t company hopes to earn $11.4m per year from Puerto Seco lease



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
On Stage - A showcase of spectacle

Hope River flooded The Serengeti with positive vibrations

'Teach them Tosh'

All set for a Merritone Reunion

Staynn hopes dads do better

Dalton advances in X Factor round

On Stage - a showcase of spectacle

SPORTS more
Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

Photos & Video: Bermuda Motocross Club Racing

This Day in History - October 1

Controversial win for Hamilton

daCosta Farm needs work - Chris Lee

Santos wins elusive Carib TT Champs title

World Cup bronze for Dusard

POLITICS more
UNHCR welcomes Haiti's decision to counter statelessness

This Day in History - October 1

Another call made for gun-producing nations to curb trafficking of weapons

Steve Lyston | The poor should think like a millionaire

We are ready, willing and able - Holness

Young engineers to help develop Alpart/Gansu Industrial Park

'I shot the sheriff, not the deputy,' Damion

BUSINESS more
C'down change focus after qualification

Survey: Business Confidence In Bermuda Drops

Survey: Business Confidence In Bermuda Drops

Forbes: World’s Most Idyllic Blockchain Sandbox

Central Bank comments on state of Trinidad and Tobago economy

UN court asked to probe Venezuela; leader defiant in speech

Seabed mining: The next big business

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Teacher gets 40 years for sexually assaulting students

This Day in History - October 1

Woman among three arrested for gun seizure

Another call made for gun-producing nations to curb trafficking of weapons

As immigrants flow across US border, American guns go south

Indonesia tsunami: Appeal for international help as mass grave dug for 1,300 victims

May Pen police steps up fight against gangs in schools

RELATED STORIES
Puerto Seco Beach to be a world-class family attraction

Brothers enjoy facilities at Puerto Seco Beach

Konoko Falls and Park - mixing nature with sun, sea and sand

New tourism frontier opening in Discovery Bay

New look for Puerto Seco - Beach reopens after US$5.5m investment by Guardsman Group

Renovations breathe life into Puerto Seco

Gov’t company hopes to earn $11.4m per year from Puerto Seco lease

RECENT COMMENTS
Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Natasha Collins: I was able to get proof of my husband's infidelity after contacting a real hacker who was helpful in hacking his cell phone without physical access. If you suspect your partner may be cheating,...

THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...