Work advancing on justice centres

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, September 18, 2018

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says the Government is making significant progress in the establishment of justice centres in all 14 parishes.Chuck, who was addressing a JIS Think Tank on September 26, said that five facilities have already opened in Portland, St Ann, Trelawny, Westmoreland and...read more

