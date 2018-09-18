Chuck says work advancing on justice centres islandwide

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, September 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, says the Government is making significant progress in the establishment of justice centres in all 14 parishes.The minster, on Wednesday, said that five facilities have already opened in Portland, St Ann, Trelawny, Westmoreland and...read more

