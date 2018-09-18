Parliament validates Transport Authority fee-collection 29 years later

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, September 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Senate approved a Bill Friday validating and confirming as legal the collection of fees by the Transport Authority (TA) between 1989 and 2015 without the necessary legal validation.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Gov't illegally collected PPV licensing fees for 26 years, Senate grants protection from lawsuits

House passes bill to validate fees collected by Transport Authority

Parliamentary review of sexual offences laws resumes today

Review of Sexual Offences Act resumes Tuesday

Don Wehby takes seat in the Senate

New Parliament looks exciting

Don Wehby returns to the Senate



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Banana Doll Workshop With Ronnie Chameau

Choosing to partner with God

Anti-violence concert tonight

Merritone marks 68th anniversary with another homecoming

Beenie, Destra to 'behave badly'

Mello Vibes at Mas Camp Tonight

Jay Addition ready for the world

SPORTS more
Ball hockey knockout stage #8211 live!

Rawlins to feature in centenary match

Momentum builds for Amateur Match Play

Celebrity netball fun in store at CedarBridge

Grateful for BOA boost

Sport Scoreboard, September 29, 2018

Strengthened Paget hope to launch season

POLITICS more
Weekly Round-up: Corporate Area SOE… Ja makes first legal shipment of ganja oil… Man kills common-law wife and...

Kempe to return as OBA Senate leader

St Jago taking it a game at a time

PM welcomes plans by UCC to develop global academic city

Wolmer's Boys clip tough Holy Trinity

Government Seeks to Settle NEWCO Debt

U.S. Chargé on I.C.J.

BUSINESS more
Reasons why US has two-track economy

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting September 29

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 28 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 28 2018

St Jago taking it a game at a time

Wolmer's Boys clip tough Holy Trinity

Argus shares soar nearly 16

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Weekly Round-up: Corporate Area SOE… Ja makes first legal shipment of ganja oil… Man kills common-law wife and...

Ball hockey knockout stage #8211 live!

Police officer and two pensioners seriously injured after being attacked by two dogs

Heartbreak for Bermuda

Anti-violence concert tonight

Ball hockey knockout stage live!

Youth admits to killing cousin

RELATED STORIES
Gov't illegally collected PPV licensing fees for 26 years, Senate grants protection from lawsuits

House passes bill to validate fees collected by Transport Authority

Parliamentary review of sexual offences laws resumes today

Review of Sexual Offences Act resumes Tuesday

Don Wehby takes seat in the Senate

New Parliament looks exciting

Don Wehby returns to the Senate

RECENT COMMENTS
THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
THE LOWDOWN: Bucket-mode Hoad
Rose Menozzi: i had met a well reliable hacker since the past 2 years now i would have been a better person. probably because am old now and i can not do most of the things young girls do to satisfy there...

People’s United Party Unveils Shadow Cabinet at Party Council Meeting
blessing: thanks to Dr omohan, who cured me of Fallopian tube blockage and fibroid. i married for over 5 years without a child of my own. because of the problem with my Fallopian tube and fibroid, until i...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
SANDRA RIVERS: HELLO, IF YOU NEED TO HACK, I MEAN IF YOU REALLY NEED YOUR WORK DONE BY A REAL HACKER WITH PROOFS. THEN GET IN TOUCH WITH WRATH GOD 007, HE SPECIALIZES IN ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HACKS, DATABASE AND...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...