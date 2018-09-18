GasPro awards high-performing Rockfort GSAT scholars

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, September 18, 2018

Six students from the Rockfort area in St Andrew were rewarded for their excellent performance in the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) with scholarships from Massy Gas Products Jamaica Limited (GasPro).The students, along with nine others who...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PetroJam awards scholarships to GSAT high achievers

MASSY awards GSAT scholarships to students of Balmagie, St Patrick's primary

Lasco Curves gives GSAT scholarships

GasPro awards GSAT scholars

8 awarded Gas Pro GSAT scholarship

Achievement excites top GSAT student

GSAT geniuses get Gas Pro awards



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Miss Sandals' on tonight

Exodus on this evening

100 per cent from Munga

Rudie Classic is feeling the vibe

Singer Heights hopes for a winner

Wright moves

Kafinal joins forces with Queen Ifrica

SPORTS more
This Day in History — September 28

Ronaldo to serve one-game Champions League ban

C'down look to confirm second-round berth

Sammy, Singh look to lift Warriors in T10 league

Lawrence grabs bronze Down Under at ITF World Cup

Little London's Samuels focused on getting goals

Bolt has until January to showcase football skills

POLITICS more
When will PM Holness submit his midterm progress report?

Cabinet approves amendment to visa requirements with Russian

PM Holness to co-chair UN climate change financing initiative

Concerns raised about mentally ill people at night shelter

PM calls for lifting of embargoes against Cuba at UNGA

PM Barrow Returns to Belize

C'down look to confirm second-round berth

BUSINESS more
Cuba and Namibia to strengthen relations at UN

Belize growth up to 5.4 per cent — IMF

Government maintains position on oil refinery as union hold talks with oppostion

S&P upgrades outlook on Jamaica

IMF says positive growth should return to Trinidad in 2018

PanJam buys 100,000 shares in JMMB

Jamaica in a time of unprecendented opportunities

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
'You'll never get me to quit!'

'They were laughing'

Tough job for veteran prosecutor who questioned Ford

Jamaica makes first legal export of marijuana extract oil to Canada

'Long overdue'

Police commissioner says cops wearing cameras in ZOSO

JCF gets five new polygraphists

RELATED STORIES
PetroJam awards scholarships to GSAT high achievers

MASSY awards GSAT scholarships to students of Balmagie, St Patrick's primary

Lasco Curves gives GSAT scholarships

GasPro awards GSAT scholars

8 awarded Gas Pro GSAT scholarship

Achievement excites top GSAT student

GSAT geniuses get Gas Pro awards

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...