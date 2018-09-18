Road closures for triathlon

Royal Gazette - Thursday, September 18, 2018

Motorists are being warned about road closures for the Tokio Triathlon Road Race on Sunday. The Ministry of Public Works said the following roads would be affected Crow Lane Lanes 1 and 2 which lead into Hamilton closed Gorham Road Westbound lane closed Woodbourne Avenue. ..read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Front Street asphalting closure announced

Road closure for city Food Truck Festival

Major triathlon forces Sunday road closures

Road closures announced

Protesters block Crow Lane

Heavy delays in traffic out of Hamilton

Road closure cancelled



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ajonii releases video for latest release

Sly and Robbie head to 'Linstead Market'

Alborosie releases video for rock ballad cover

Naazir pushing positive ideas through music

Zion releases 'I Am' for Trinidad Carnival

Rygin King to bring fire to Sancoco beach party

Gold Face is hoping for 'Better Days'

SPORTS more
Trey Simons Named SIAC Male Runner Of Week

Island gets tourism boost from ball hockey

Maduro calls Trump a coward for putting sanctions on his wife and others

Justin Donawa Scores In Dartmouth College Win

What you should know about Fortnite

Sport Scoreboard, September 27, 2018

Smith on target again as Lewes advance in Cup

POLITICS more
OBA: Leaders, Resignations, Timing & Disputes

I should have stayed away - Gay man beaten at dead yard amazed by relatives' reaction

Video: Sept 27th Bernews Morning Newsflash

No more suffering in silence: the teenager who got politicians talking about periods

Cannonier attacks PLP spending

Business as usual today

No work today says PM Skerrit

BUSINESS more
Princess Appoint Sian Blackmore As PR Manager

Island gets tourism boost from ball hockey

US rate rise to cost some island borrowers

Fintech billionaire to speak at free event

Balance Of Payments, International Investment

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 26 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 26 2018

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Adultery no longer a crime in India

China executes man who stabbed nine children to death

Saltus found guilty of gun murder

Three men held for double murder

Robbery ring at UWI busted

Rasta charged for stealing pig

Ajonii releases video for latest release

RELATED STORIES
Front Street asphalting closure announced

Road closure for city Food Truck Festival

Major triathlon forces Sunday road closures

Road closures announced

Protesters block Crow Lane

Heavy delays in traffic out of Hamilton

Road closure cancelled

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...